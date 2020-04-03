Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Commentary: Global Reinsurers Resilient in Face of COVID-19-Related Adversity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 03:01am EDT

While AM Best views the global reinsurance segment as well-positioned to withstand setbacks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it should be noted that the adverse underwriting- and investment-related impacts may restrain capacity and further support pricing momentum.

A new Best’s Commentary, “Global Reinsurers Resilient in Face of Adversity,” notes that although the global pandemic has caused short-term disruption in business, reinsurers, brokers and most cedants appear to have the necessary technology infrastructure to maintain business operations. From an operational perspective, the upcoming April and June renewals should proceed as usual. While the industry was already under considerable pressure to increase rates following three consecutive years of losses, pricing during these upcoming renewals, particularly in June, also could be influenced by capacity tightening from third-party capital, as investors are pressured by collateral and margin requirements owing to the volatile markets.

The commentary also highlights potential impacts on each segment of the industry, including:

  • Non-life reinsurance: The duration of the pandemic will dictate the degree of losses. Carriers with the greatest potential for insured losses are in the specialty classes of business such as event cancellation, travel, credit/surety/mortgage, agriculture, directors & officers, and business interruption. AM Best expects a negative near-term impact on premium revenue and a significant level of unrealized losses to dampen earnings and reported shareholder equity. Regardless, most companies will be well-positioned to take advantage of the potential rebound in business activity once the social and economic impacts of the pandemic subside.
  • Life reinsurance: The main life reinsurers in this highly concentrated industry traditionally avoid the investment risks associated with several products on the primary life insurance side, and therefore are less exposed to financial market risk. A factor that may alleviate the financial impact is a disproportionate number of fatalities among the elderly, given that mortality insurance products tend to be focused on working-age groups. However, the actual geographic coverage of each reinsurer’s portfolio may make an important difference, given the variations in age distribution by territory and other factors, leading to widely varying mortality rates by country.

To access the full copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=295965.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:35aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:35aPUMA SE : PUMA to propose Suspension of Dividend and to hold AGM on May 7, 2020 as a digital meeting
EQ
03:35aEYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG : Eyemaxx: Bond 2014/2020 repaid in due time
EQ
03:33aA2A S P A : Notice of the convocation of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 13-14 May 2020
PU
03:33aMAJOR DELIVERY FOR DAIMLER TRUCKS IN INDIA : 120 BharatBenz trucks for CJ Darcl Logistics
PU
03:33aTERNA ENERGY : IR. Report 31.12.2019
PU
03:31aOKEA : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
03:31aPHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA PUBL : one step closer to bedside measurement of antibiotic levels
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:31aSame-day Delivery Market in US 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc. and Deliv | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses in pandemic
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 count..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group