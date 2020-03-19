Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Commentary: Health Insurers Adjust as COVID-19 Spreads in United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 11:04am EDT

As the COVID-19 virus rapidly spreads in the United States, the risk to U.S. health insurers is compounding in a multitude of ways, according to a new AM Best commentary.

AM Best released a commentary about the potential impacts of the coronavirus on the health insurance industry in early March (see related press release), but given the rapidly evolving situation, is providing additional comments to address the current and still-unfolding situation.

The new Best’s Commentary, titled, “Health Insurers Adjust as COVID-19 Spreads in United States,” states that AM Best believes that health insurers are facing three major types of risks: claims, economic and operational. From a claims perspective, AM Best continues to believe that health insurers will receive an increase in the number of claims related to the virus, as well as an increase in claims severity. A decline in non-urgent claims as individuals may opt to avoid doctor offices and clinics could offset some of the claims impact.

As stated in the commentary, the economic risks to health insurers exist on multiple fronts, including: lower membership and premiums from layoffs, lack of new sales, concerns regarding collection of premiums as well as reimbursements from employers for administrative services contracts, decline in investment income as well as realized and unrealized losses of invested assets.

Operational risk for health insurers is driven by the ability to process an influx of claims and inquiries from its members, although many insurers already utilize work-from-home practices.

AM Best is keeping its market segment outlook for the health insurance industry at stable, although it acknowledges the potential for deterioration in capital from an earnings and investment perspective. However, favorable earnings the past few years have resulted in the strengthening of risk-adjusted capitalization, which should aid in withstanding the financial impact of the coronavirus. Additionally, what would occur should hospital capacity become an issue or if the government intervenes is unknown at this time. AM Best will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation as it evolves and provide updates as warranted.

To access the full copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=295525.

A video discussion with AM Best Rating Services Senior Director Sally Rosen about this commentary also is available.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:24aTRINITY LIFE SCIENCES : Offers Digital Approach to Understanding the Patient Journey
BU
11:24aSupply & Demand Chain Executive includes FourKites CEO in Annual List of Top Execs
GL
11:24aPUBLIX : Announces Senior Shopping Hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
BU
11:23aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Acquisition of Stake in Diagnostični center Bled Completed
PU
11:23aZIM Announces Financial Results for the Year 2019
PR
11:23aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Modifies Services at U.S. Locations Due to Pandemic
DJ
11:22aMARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21aGOLDMAN SACHS EMPLOYEES IN NEW YORK HAVE CONTRACTED THE NEW CORONAVIRUS : sources
RE
11:17aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of  LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. - LOGC
GL
11:16aCOMBIGENE : AB (publ) publishes prospectus in connection with the rights issue
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group