Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Commentary: New Standard on Recognizing Credit Losses Could Create GAAP Earnings Volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:52am EDT

AM Best believes a new GAAP accounting rule that replaces the current standard for recognizing credit losses on certain assets will create more volatility on GAAP balance sheets, particularly in periods of economic change and on mortgage loan exposures.

A new Best’s Commentary, “New FASB Rule to Result in Earlier Recognition of Credit Losses,” notes that this newly issued standard by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) requires companies to determine current expected credit losses (CECL) based on past events and current conditions, using reasonable forecasts. As a result, the new requirements will lead to earlier recognition of potential credit losses, as opposed to the current methodology whereby companies can delay recognition of credit losses until a probable loss has been incurred. Under the new rule, the CECL is presented as an allowance rather than as a write-down, with reversals of credit losses recorded in current period’s net income.

The new rule is likely to affect GAAP earnings for insurers holding mortgage loans and other assets valued at an amortized cost. As CECLs will be treated as a valuation allowance, they will be deducted from the amortized cost, resulting in an amount expected to be collected on the assets. Increases and decreases in CECLs will flow through the income statement. AM Best believes initial credit losses determined under the new standard may not be significant given the current favorable economic environment and interest rates; however, CECLs may be more volatile, as expected credit losses must be recognized much earlier than in the past.

The briefing also notes that the NAIC is in the process of reviewing changes to account for credit losses that would be applicable to insurer statutory statements. While impacts to statutory balance sheets and earnings from the new GAAP standard likely will be minimal, forthcoming NAIC action could change AM Best’s expectation. AM Best also notes that insurers will need to improve existing reporting, systems and internal controls to establish a deeper understanding of data and to create more robust expected loss models.

The new standard takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, with an exception for certain smaller reporting companies, as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To access the full copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=290619.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by AM Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aOPG Finalizes Acquisition Of Cube Hydro
PR
11:02aDEERE MPANY : John Deere Adds 72-inch Deck Option to Z994R Diesel ZTrak; The Z994R increases productivity with a new 72-inch deck option
AQ
11:02aSWARM64 : Raises Fresh Capital to Accelerate Growth from FPGA Inventor Xilinx
BU
11:02aFTRACK : Announces Completion of TPN Assessment Process
BU
11:02aThe Stephens Group Adds Two New Executives and New Associate; Continues to Build Out Capabilities
BU
11:02aMEDTRONIC : Gets FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Valiant TAAA Stent Graft System
DJ
11:02aPERSONALIS, INC. : to Present at Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress USA 2019
BU
11:02aCCIX® Consortium Releases CCIX Base Specification Revision 1.1 Version 1.0 with Support for 32GT/s
BU
11:01aBOEING : Invests in Human Spaceflight Pioneer Virgin Galactic; Boeing and Virgin Galactic enter strategic partnership to transform commercial space travel and mobility
AQ
11:01aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Invitation to Northrop Grumman's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
2U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
4KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group