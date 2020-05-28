Best's Insurance Law Podcast Discusses How to Avoid COVID-19 Claims When Returning to Work

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of Best’s Insurance Law Podcast, a series that examines timely claims and insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode discusses what employers and insurers must address to avoid potential COVID-19-related claims when employees return to work or stop working remotely. The podcast features Partner Tom McCally from the law firm of Carr Maloney P.C. Mr. McCally leads the Employment and Labor Law Practice Group and represents a wide variety of businesses across multiple industries including for profit and nonprofit.

Carr Maloney P.C. is a qualified member of Best's Insurance Professional Resources, a claims industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005764/en/