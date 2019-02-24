Best's Market Segment Outlook: AM Best Revises Outlook to Stable for GCC Market

AM Best has revised its outlook on the insurance markets of the
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to stable from negative. Key factors
supporting the outlook include the settling down of geo-political risks,
limited disruption caused by the implementation of value-added tax,
advances in risk management and improved regulatory sophistication
across the region, continually strong capital buffers and extensive
reinsurance support.
A new Best’s Market Segment Outlook, titled, “Market Segment
Outlook: Gulf Cooperation Council,” notes these factors are offset by
potential volatility in hydrocarbon prices (and the resultant pressure
on public spending), heightened price competition and the uncertain
outlook for longer-term premium growth. Gross domestic product growth in
the GCC (i.e., Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab Emirates) is estimated to have recovered in 2018, and is expected
to remain steady in 2019 and 2020, underpinned by planned
diversification programmes to improve revenue streams and the financing
of infrastructure projects.
The report adds the balance sheets of GCC insurers generally remain
well-capitalised and capable of enduring catastrophe stress scenarios,
although insurers remain more vulnerable to shocks in investment
markets, which may become more severe in the face of economic and
political uncertainty. Balance sheet strength could be eroded for some
insurers as earnings come under increased pressure whilst shareholder
dividend expectations remain unchanged. AM Best believes that insurers
with more robust balance sheets, rationalised dividend policies,
preferential access to business and geographic diversification are in a
better position to withstand the pressures of the current operating
environment.
