Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Holds Stable Outlook on U.S. Health Industry Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on the U.S. health insurance industry despite the impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Market Segment Outlook: U.S. Health,” AM Best details the key factors in maintaining the stable outlook, including the following trends that were apparent through year-end 2019 and into early first-quarter 2020 as the COVID-19 outbreak situation unfolded:

  • A trend of strong earnings;
  • Strengthened risk-adjusted capitalization;
  • Lower-than-estimated utilization and medical cost trends; and
  • The cancellation or postponement of visits for routine care and elective procedures.

However, the report also notes that an increase in severity of medical claims from COVID-19, a decline in premiums from COVID-19-related layoffs or furloughs from employer closures related to COVID-19 and potential delays in premium payments from customers are offsetting factors to the stable outlook. Furthermore, the pressures on Medicaid also could be exacerbated as the number of individuals eligible grows as a result of rising unemployment. AM Best notes this impact could be eased by the increase in unemployment compensation associated with the recently signed relief bill, the CARES Act, which may limit the influx of individuals into Medicaid; however, this is unlikely to affect those already at very low compensation levels.

AM Best will continue to monitor the health insurance industry including the impacts on balance sheet strength and operating performance metrics as the situation develops, and provide further outlook updates as warranted. To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=296023.

AM Best is hosting a webinar, titled, “COVID-19 Implications for U.S. Insurance and Reinsurance Markets,” on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. EDT. During this event, AM Best analysts will discuss U.S. insurance sector and global reinsurance outlooks, as well as discuss additional rating considerations. To register, please go to www.ambest.com/webinars/covid19.

To view current Best’s Market Segment Outlooks, please visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings/RatingOutlook.asp.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pBIOLASE, INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pSUMMIT BANK : Information about the SBA Paycheck Protection Program
PU
03:17pWILSON BANK HOLDING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:17pAQUA PENNSYLVANIA : Resumes Critical Infrastructure Projects With State Recognition of Its “Life-Sustaining Service”
BU
03:16pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:15pPALAYAN RESOURCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:14pAIRBUS : announces additional production pauses
RE
03:10pFACEBOOK : asks users about coronavirus symptoms, releases friendship data to researchers
RE
03:10pXPRESSPA GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10pXpresSpa Group Announces Pricing of $3.05 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group