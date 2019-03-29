Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on U.K. Non-Life Market

AM Best has maintained a negative market segment outlook on the
U.K. non-life insurance market, supported by key factors that include
persistent pressure on operating performance due to strong competition,
legislative changes, ongoing political and economic uncertainty
associated with Brexit and increased regulatory scrutiny of pricing
practices.
A new Best’s Market Segment Report, titled “Market Segment
Outlook: United Kingdom Non-Life”, states the profit margins of U.K.
non-life insurers are likely to remain under pressure in 2019, largely
due to strong price-based competition. This year, the market is also
dealing with Brexit-related uncertainty, and the associated economic
fallout is likely to have negative implications for U.K. non-life
insurers’ investment earnings, claims inflation and premium volumes.
The report adds in spite of a challenging operating environment, the
capital adequacy of insurers in the U.K. non-life market is generally
robust. AM Best expects the U.K. non-life market to remain
well-capitalised in spite of strong competition and legislative and
economic uncertainty, aided by generally sound capital and risk
management.
Factors that may lead to AM Best revising its U.K. non-life outlook to
stable from negative include an improvement in underwriting performance,
supported by better technical pricing and the positive impact of
legislative reforms, as well as reduced economic uncertainty.
To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=284061
.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005395/en/