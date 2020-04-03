Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Revises Canada Life/Annuity Outlook to Negative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 07:57am EDT

AM Best has revised its market segment outlook on Canada’s life insurance industry to negative, owing to the significant disruption to the financial markets caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Concurrently, AM Best is maintaining its stable outlook on Canada’s property/casualty industry.

In its Best’s Market Segment Report on Canada’s life insurance market outlook, AM Best states that although most of Canada’s life/annuity insurers maintain strong balance sheets and likely will be able to absorb regulatory capital changes resulting from volatility in the global financial markets, their near-term operating performance will be affected negatively.

The following factors led to the revised outlook:

  • Expectations of a significant contraction in the global economy, which is likely to challenge the top line growth of Canada’s life insurers and suppress spread- and fee-driven income. This will have a muted impact on fee income in the event of a V-shaped recovery in the equity markets and a more severe impact in the event of a prolonged depressed equity market; and
  • The rising likelihood of a prolonged low interest rate environment, along with the sharp decline in oil and gas prices and a ROP in demand in the hotel/lodging, transportation and travel sectors, likely will exacerbate the negative impact on Canada’s economy and may result in an increase in credit defaults in weaker, more debt-heavy companies.

The change in outlook does not necessarily correlate to an increase in negative rating actions by AM Best; rather, it anticipates headwinds to the operating performance metrics of Canada’s insurers. Over the past decade, Canadian companies have stress-tested multiple pandemic scenarios using better data and modeling techniques, which has placed them in solid positions to manage this risk, and they are generally well-prepared to quantify the impact in their financial metrics.

The stable outlook on Canada’s property/casualty industry is being maintained based on the segment’s solid risk-adjusted capital and increasingly sophisticated underwriting and distribution capabilities and enterprise risk management practices. AM Best will continue to monitor its market segment outlooks on major insurance industry segments and individual lines of business, and make updates or revisions related to the COVID-19 outbreak as warranted. To view current Best’s Market Segment Outlooks, please visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings/RatingOutlook.asp.

To access the full copy of the Canada life insurance market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=295956.

The market segment report for Canada’s property/casualty insurance market outlook can be accessed at http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=295954

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aI-MAB : Announces IND Clearance from FDA for TJM2 to Treat Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Associated with Severe Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19)
AQ
08:08aLONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES : AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - COVID-19 Announcement
PR
08:08aDebussy DTC Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019
PR
08:07aAYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:07aBLACKSTONE : Apria Is Committed to Supporting Its Patients and Local Communities
PR
08:07aCOGNEX : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
08:06aOSISKO MINING : Files technical report for updated windfall mineral resource estimate
AQ
08:05aPAYSIGN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION and RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
08:05aCentaurus Energy Inc. (Formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) Announces 172% Growth in Proved and 178% Growth in Proved Plus Probable Reserves of Tight Oil
NE
08:05aInfant Bacterial Therapeutics publishes Annual Report for 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
2BRENT : Brent crude rises above $32 on hopes of oil output deal
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : is in Talks for at Least EUR1 Billion in Government Aid -Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group