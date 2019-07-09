Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Market Segment Report: Bahrain's Insurance Market's Shine Fades, but Segment Still Prospering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Bahrain was once considered a centre of excellence for Middle East insurance and reinsurance, but its position as a hub has been overtaken by some of its neighbours, according to a new AM Best report.

The Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Bahrain’s Insurance Market’s Shine Fades, but Segment Still Prospering,” states Bahrain used to possess the most comprehensive and forward-looking regulatory environment compared with some of the other GCC countries; however, it appears to have stagnated, with limited innovation or change. Meanwhile, Middle East jurisdictions have developed their own risk-based regimes, whilst Bahrain continues to operate on slightly antiquated rules.

Despite this, the report states that Bahrain’s insurance market continues to thrive and remains the domicile of choice for a number of foreign operations. AM Best notes that in particular, the takaful segment in Bahrain continues to evolve. Bahrain was the first country in the Middle East to establish specific takaful regulations and now has the highest level of takaful penetration in the Middle East, excluding Saudi Arabia.

AM Best’s research also examines merger and acquisition (M&A) activity and predicts industry consolidation will continue. Salman Siddiqui, director, said: “The Bahraini market has seen a number of M&A deals in recent years, with companies looking to obtain market share through inorganic growth. While AM Best would not be surprised to see more M&A activity as companies seek to consolidate their market positions through acquisition, a number of barriers still remain.”

AM Best’s ratings for Bahraini-domiciled (re)insurers have seen positive and negative movement over the last 18 months. Mahesh Mistry, senior director, said: “Broadly speaking, (re)insurers domiciled in Bahrain continue to display excellent levels of risk-adjusted capitalisation. Additionally, Bahraini insurers have improved their levels of enterprise risk management and risk culture.”

To access the full copy of this report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=287319.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:28aCAPGEMINI : World Wealth Report 2019
PU
12:23aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser
PU
12:23aTOBU RAILWAY : Recommended spots for sampling the traditional culture of working people in Tokyo (PDF)
PU
12:20aHello Pal Livestreaming Service Launched Worldwide
NE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aEQUINOR : preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
AQ
12:16aGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM : extends senior secured debt payments
AQ
12:16aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Azerbaijan Interbank to purchase IBM equipment via tender
AQ
12:16aBranch of Russian oil company announces tender in Turkmenistan
AQ
12:08aAIRASIA BERHAD : ​​AAV Revamps Website www.aavplc.com with Sleeker, More Modern Look
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4S&P 500 : And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
5SK HYNIX INC : Japan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About