Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Market Segment Report: MENA Reinsurers: Turbulence Creates Opportunity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Middle East and North African reinsurers have faced increased turbulence in recent years, creating challenges for some and opportunities for others. The market remains characterised by challenging conditions, overcapacity, and an increase in large loss activity.

In its Best’s Market Segment Report, “MENA Reinsurers: Turbulence Creates Opportunity,” AM Best notes that MENA reinsurers are looking to alter their portfolios in favour of new or less volatile segments, and are seeking to diversify their revenue streams.

Salman Siddiqui, director, analytics, said, “The competitive landscape has shifted over the past year, driven largely by the difficulties encountered by two of the region’s leading reinsurers. Between them, they supplied capacity of USD 600 million (in total shareholders’ capital) to the market, and also had reinsurance operations across the world. As many cedents sought to replace these reinsurers on their reinsurance panels, opportunities opened up for existing competitors looking to increase their line size and diversify their cedent base, as well as for newer competitors to enter the market.”

The report also notes that well-established regional reinsurers have shown resilience to the challenging operating environment. Although their performance has lagged that of their global peers, they continue to ride competitive pressures and carve out market niches to support their operations.

To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=290352.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

####


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Carol Campbell))
PU
12:43aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosure Notice ( Andy Coupe))
PU
12:43aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Alistair Ryan))
PU
12:38aTCL ELECTRONICS : Voluntary announcement - clarification in relation to section 337 investigations conducted by the united states international trade commission against several chinese and us companies
PU
12:38aREAL GOLD MINING : Interim Report 2017
PU
12:38aSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Notice under Section 708A(5)(E)
PU
12:38aREAL GOLD MINING : Interim Report 2018
PU
12:35aPRESS RELEASE : Organizational changes on the Group Executive Committee
TE
12:33aASX : MGE - iNAV Publication
PU
12:33aASX : MGE - iNAV Publication - Resolved
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
4Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group