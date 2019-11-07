Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Market Segment Report: Roles in London Insurance Market Blur as Participants Seek to Add Value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:01am EST

Unsustainable operating costs and the evolution of the distribution chain are forcing London market insurers to adapt their operating models in order to remain relevant in a competitive marketplace. Across the London market, pressure is growing to reduce administrative and acquisition costs, prompting radical action at both the individual company/managing agent level and at the Corporation of Lloyd’s.

A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Roles in London Insurance Market Blur as Participants Seek to Add Value” states that the roles of intermediaries, insurers and reinsurers are blurring, driven by merger and acquisition (M&A) activity and resulting consolidation, the accelerating use of technology and analytics, as well as a more flexible approach to the support and utilisation of capital. All constituents of the value chain are looking to get closer to the end customer and, in AM Best’s view, the winners in this evolving marketplace will be those that are best able to demonstrate the value they offer clients whilst minimising costs.

Catherine Thomas, senior director, analytics, said: “Underpinning the market’s efforts to reduce operating costs is increased use of technology and the digitalisation of the way risk carriers connect with the distributors of their products. The solutions Lloyd’s has outlined in its Future at Lloyd’s blueprint have the potential to create meaningful cost efficiencies and improve the experience of placing business in the market, but their successful implementation is subject to a high degree of execution risk due to the level of investment and cultural change still required.”

The report also looks at the way the roles of intermediaries and insurers are blurring. Thomas added, “Technological advancements have the potential to lower administrative costs associated with placing business in London, but acquisition costs also need to reduce if the market is to remain competitive. The length of the value chain is long, which has implications for costs as each party is compensated for their contribution to the process. In a market where the pressure to realise efficiencies is growing, so is the need to for all parties in the value chain to demonstrate the benefits they provide. This has driven a widespread blurring of roles across the London Market.”

Many of the issues raised in this report will also be discussed at AM Best’s forthcoming “Insurance Market Briefing - Europe” event on Tuesday 12 November, 2019, where Catherine Thomas will lead a thematic session on how London market insurers are responding to changing distribution trends, including broker facilities, the growth of MGAs and broker consolidation.

To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=291602.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31aNETENT PUBL : creates adrenaline-fueled frenzy of slot excitement with Reel Rush 2
AQ
03:31aBEST BLACK FRIDAY APPLIANCES DEALS (2019) : Early Washer Dryer, Fridge, Freezer & Oven Deals Rated by Consumer Articles
BU
03:31aHECLA MINING : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association
PU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedure for Meeting of Audit Committee
PU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedure for Meeting of Nomination Committee
PU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference for the Remuneration Committee
PU
03:30aUNION PACIFIC : Current Performance Measures - 2019
PU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedures of the Remuneration Committee
PU
03:30aCVS HEALTH : Q3 2019 Transcript
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
3MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group