Best's Market Segment Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance Industry Set to Post Third Straight Underwriting Loss for 2018

AM Best expects the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) industry to mark
2018 as a third consecutive year with an underwriting loss, due
primarily to catastrophe losses that included a pair of major
fourth-quarter events. While these 2018 losses declined by more than
half from 2017, they remained elevated over historic averages, according
to AM Best’s 2019 Review/Preview market segment report on the P/C
industry.
The Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “U.S. Property/Casualty
2019 Review & Preview,” projects an estimated net underwriting loss of
$12.1 billion in 2018, which follows a $25.3 billion loss in 2017. The
P/C industry’s combined ratio is estimated at 101.5 for 2018, with U.S.
catastrophe losses generating 6.2 points toward that figure. For 2019,
AM Best projects the combined ratio to improve slightly to 101.2, based
on the expectation of more normalized losses.
However, given this lower underwriting loss last year and modestly
higher net investment income, AM Best expects that the PC industry’s
pre-tax operating income will rebound to nearly $43 billion for 2018,
more than doubling the prior-year level of $18.7 billion.
Due to lower realized capital gains and unrealized losses on the
industry’s equity holdings, AM Best anticipates a modest decline in
equity of $3.6 billion to $768.1 billion, a drop of just 0.5%. A slight
rebound is projected for 2019, with a small decline in the underwriting
loss and modestly higher net investment income.
Equity market declines in the fourth quarter of 2018 are expected to
negatively affect the industry’s holdings of common and preferred
stocks, with the overall level anticipated to decline for the first time
since 2015. However, AM Best does not anticipate the P/C industry’s
overall investment mix to change substantially in 2019.
The report notes that net premiums written jumped an estimated 8% in
2018, primarily as a result of U.S. tax reform, enacted in December
2017. Many companies that previously had ceded premiums to offshore
affiliates substantially changed those arrangements in 2018 to reduce or
eliminate the effect of the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax included in
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The growth in the commercial and reinsurance
segments was particularly impacted by these changes.
The market segment report also details AM Best’s expectations for the
diverse lines of business that comprise the P/C industry along with the
rating agency’s market segment outlooks for these segments. Overall, AM
Best expects the P/C industry to remain robustly capitalized, loss costs
to remain relatively benign given no immediate signs of spiking interest
rates or inflation and catastrophe losses to be more in line with
long-term historic averages.
To access a copy of this market segment report, which includes outlooks
for the major individual P/C lines of business, please visit http:/www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=283157.
To view a video interview with Senior Director John Andre on this
report, please visit http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=reviewpreviewpc219.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005475/en/