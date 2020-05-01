Best's Review Examines Runoffs and Restructurings

The May issue of Best’s Review looks at the end stage of the insurance industry life cycle—the runoffs, restructurings and rehabilitations.

Even during “normal times,” the industry has a rhythm, an ebb and flow of successes and failures. During these times of pandemic, strategic questions about the best use of resources may become even more relevant.

After transforming its reputation and broadening its scope, the run-off market could play an important role in the wake of COVID-19. Find out how in, “The Rise of Runoffs.”

A Pennsylvania long-term care insurer is the newest member of the cohort of insurers that have been ordered into rehabilitation over the years. Improved regulations and risk-based capital standards, however, are significantly slowing down that trend. Learn more in, “Heading Off Track.”

“Making the Move” looks at how insurance business transfers are poised to take off in the United States as more states enact laws and regulations allowing the process.

Closed-block policies make life insurers less agile and are costly to maintain. "Losing Weight" reports the ways life insurers are shedding these unproductive lines of business.

"Rescued by Runoff" examines how the formation of Equitas almost 25 years ago ultimately saved Lloyd's.

The possible impact COVID-19 will have on commercial property insurance lines remains uncertain, but it is likely many claims will be coming before the courts. Learn more in, "Feeling the Effect."

Also in the May issue:

Find out about insurers’ name changes, mergers domiciliary changes and more over the past year in AM Best’s exclusive listing of Annual Corporate Changes 2019. All companies listed are life/health or property/casualty insurers in the United States and Canada. Please note, beginning in the June issue, Best’s Review will run corporate changes in the magazine throughout the year. This will provide readers with more up-to-date information.

