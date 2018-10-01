Log in
Best's Review Examines the Downturn in Premiums for Automobile Insurers as Technology Reduces Risk

10/01/2018

Best’s Review, the insurance industry’s leading magazine, examines the state of the automobile market in its October issue.

The cover story, “Detour,” examines how self-driving cars, new vehicle safety systems and other transportation trends are pointing to a downturn in premiums for automobile insurers, raising hard questions about the companies’ business models. It identifies insurers that depend heavily on automobile insurance premiums for their overall business and looks at how automobile insurers plan to replace premiums as technology lowers risk, helping to reduce a driver's need for coverage.

The October issue also includes exclusive Best’s Rankings of the top United States/Canada private passenger and commercial automobile insurers, as well as a new study that reveals the characteristics and strategies of high-performing automobile insurers.

Full access to all content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com, now in a new mobile-friendly, versatile format.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
