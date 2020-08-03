Best's Review Examines the Key Issues and Developments in the Reinsurance Sector

The August issue of Best’s Review looks at some of the developing pandemic backstop initiatives in the United Kingdom, Europe and United States and examines emerging trends in the reinsurance market.

In “ Pandemic Partnerships ,” Best’s Review reports on some public-private partnership backstops and speaks with some of the key influencers behind them. Stephen Catlin, chief executive officer of Convex, discusses how Pandemic Re came together and the conditions he imposed on the steering group, which consists of a number of industry heavyweights. Best’s Review also examines other initiatives in Europe and the United States.

” explores how these events have impacted reinsurance writers and buyers. “An Old and a New Problem” looks at an unusual problem that has gained attention due to a breach of contract lawsuit against Transamerica Life Insurance.

Also in Best’s Review:

Look for our “An Industry Transformed” discussions in the September issue of Best's Review. Top industry leaders will share their thoughts about the pandemic and its impact on the insurance industry in these discussions, which air on AM BestTV beginning Aug. 17.

