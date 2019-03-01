Best's Review Looks at Insurtechs: Still Going Strong as They Mature and Tackle New Problems

The March
issue of Best’s Review focuses on how insurtech startups are
tackling more complex areas of the insurance value chain and sparking
the imagination of insurers and investors who want to apply the latest
technology and innovative solutions to industry challenges.
As the insurtech industry matures and evolves, certain locations have
emerged as hubs with specialized expertise. Centers
of Expertise examines the insurtech hubs that have
developed around the world and the dynamics that shaped them. The type
of business insurtechs are targeting is also changing—moving to
commercial lines instead of personal lines, with the majority focused on
small businesses. Taking
Care of Business examines how insurtechs are looking to
ease the pain points in commercial lines and position themselves as
enablers of the value chain rather than disruptors of it. With all of
these factors, it is no wonder that a growing number of insurtechs are
exceeding $1 billion in valuation and gaining unicorn status. Uncovering
the Unicorn identifies these successful startups, and discusses
the upsides and downsides of attaining this title.
Insurtechs are not the only ones trying to improve customer experience. Decoding
the Connection explains USAA’s mission to design innovative life
products that leverage technology and data to simplify the application
process, including not requiring a paramedical exam. Also in the March
issue is Joining
the Movement, which shows that asset managers who are
taking an active role in environmental, social and governance investing
provide risk analysis and pricing tools as well as making a positive
impact on society.
