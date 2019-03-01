Log in
Best's Review Looks at Insurtechs: Still Going Strong as They Mature and Tackle New Problems

03/01/2019 | 12:45pm EST

The March issue of Best’s Review focuses on how insurtech startups are tackling more complex areas of the insurance value chain and sparking the imagination of insurers and investors who want to apply the latest technology and innovative solutions to industry challenges.

As the insurtech industry matures and evolves, certain locations have emerged as hubs with specialized expertise. Centers of Expertise examines the insurtech hubs that have developed around the world and the dynamics that shaped them. The type of business insurtechs are targeting is also changing—moving to commercial lines instead of personal lines, with the majority focused on small businesses. Taking Care of Business examines how insurtechs are looking to ease the pain points in commercial lines and position themselves as enablers of the value chain rather than disruptors of it. With all of these factors, it is no wonder that a growing number of insurtechs are exceeding $1 billion in valuation and gaining unicorn status. Uncovering the Unicorn identifies these successful startups, and discusses the upsides and downsides of attaining this title.

Insurtechs are not the only ones trying to improve customer experience. Decoding the Connection explains USAA’s mission to design innovative life products that leverage technology and data to simplify the application process, including not requiring a paramedical exam. Also in the March issue is Joining the Movement, which shows that asset managers who are taking an active role in environmental, social and governance investing provide risk analysis and pricing tools as well as making a positive impact on society.

Full access to all content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


