Best's Review Looks at Risk from Different Angles in its April 2019 Issue

The April
issue of Best’s Review focuses on risks. Both
property/casualty and life insurers face risks as they enter into the
cannabis market. Growth
Industry examines risks property/casualty insurers face as
states across the country move to legalize cannabis, but it remains
illegal under federal law–putting insurers and risk managers in a bind
and leaving cannabis-related businesses underserved. A
Green Shift looks at life insurers’ attitudes toward marijuana.
As it gains mainstream acceptance, some carriers are reevaluating their
underwriting protocols to cover the needs of recreational and medical
users.
The April issue of Best’s Review also examines the risks involved
with various approaches to active shooter situations and their impact on
insurers and underwriters. Studying
Options describes the results of a published
peer-reviewed study that showed evacuating and fighting back in an
active shooter situation were more effective over a traditional lockdown
response. Conversely, In
Support of Lockdown argues against this approach as it creates a
high-risk and high liability proposition with school age children,
creating a target-rich environment. Whichever response protocol is
chosen, however, has to be taught correctly for it to be effective.
Insurers need to closely assess the types of training programs their
insureds are using to prepare and respond to active shooter incidents
when underwriting schools and businesses, as explained in No
Easy Answers.
Wish
List shares feedback from risk managers about what they
are looking for from their insurers.
Full access to all content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com.
AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and
the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the
insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of
insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005642/en/