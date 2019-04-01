Best's Review Looks at Risk from Different Angles in its April 2019 Issue

The April issue of Best’s Review focuses on risks. Both property/casualty and life insurers face risks as they enter into the cannabis market. Growth Industry examines risks property/casualty insurers face as states across the country move to legalize cannabis, but it remains illegal under federal law–putting insurers and risk managers in a bind and leaving cannabis-related businesses underserved. A Green Shift looks at life insurers’ attitudes toward marijuana. As it gains mainstream acceptance, some carriers are reevaluating their underwriting protocols to cover the needs of recreational and medical users.

The April issue of Best’s Review also examines the risks involved with various approaches to active shooter situations and their impact on insurers and underwriters. Studying Options describes the results of a published peer-reviewed study that showed evacuating and fighting back in an active shooter situation were more effective over a traditional lockdown response. Conversely, In Support of Lockdown argues against this approach as it creates a high-risk and high liability proposition with school age children, creating a target-rich environment. Whichever response protocol is chosen, however, has to be taught correctly for it to be effective. Insurers need to closely assess the types of training programs their insureds are using to prepare and respond to active shooter incidents when underwriting schools and businesses, as explained in No Easy Answers.

Wish List shares feedback from risk managers about what they are looking for from their insurers.

