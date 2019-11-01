Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Best's Review Looks at the Workers' Comp Market's Run of Good Fortune

11/01/2019 | 10:26am EDT

In November, Best’s Review looks at some of the latest developments in the workers’ comp business.

  • Stress Relief examines how state legislatures are addressing workers’ comp coverages for first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder; and
  • An Oasis in the Desert looks at how the workers’ comp industry remains healthy thanks to a robust job market and sharp underwriting. But headwinds loom on the horizon.

The November issue also includes Best’s Review’s annual examination of the state of the homeowners insurance market.

Best’s Review’s cover story, A New Road Map,features an interview with David Levenson, chief executive officer of LIMRA, in which he preaches innovation, customer-centricity and a global viewpoint as life insurers struggle to catch up with today’s accelerating pace of change. He warns, “If you do not like change, you will like irrelevancy even less.” Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 


© Business Wire 2019
