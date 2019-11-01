Best's Review Looks at the Workers' Comp Market's Run of Good Fortune

In November, Best’s Review looks at some of the latest developments in the workers’ comp business.

examines how state legislatures are addressing workers’ comp coverages for first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder; and “An Oasis in the Desert” looks at how the workers’ comp industry remains healthy thanks to a robust job market and sharp underwriting. But headwinds loom on the horizon.

The November issue also includes Best’s Review’s annual examination of the state of the homeowners insurance market.

explains how homeowners insurance policies helped guide archeological discoveries at President James Monroe's estate in Virginia; and

explains how homeowners insurance policies helped guide archeological discoveries at President James Monroe’s estate in Virginia; and “U.S. Homeowners Multiple Peril – 2018 Top Writers.”

Best’s Review’s cover story, “A New Road Map,” features an interview with David Levenson, chief executive officer of LIMRA, in which he preaches innovation, customer-centricity and a global viewpoint as life insurers struggle to catch up with today’s accelerating pace of change. He warns, “If you do not like change, you will like irrelevancy even less.” Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com.

