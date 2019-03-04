Log in
Best's Review's Global Insurance Broker Survey Now Accepting Submissions

03/04/2019

Best’s Review is asking for submissions to its annual Top Global Insurance Brokers ranking, which will be published in the July 2019 issue of the magazine. Insurance brokerages will be ranked according to their 2018 total revenue. Additional information about top lines of business and key business developments also will be included.

Companies of all sizes are encouraged to submit financial information. The Top 20 will be presented according to ranking; other companies that participate will follow in alphabetical order. Verifiable submissions will be published as space permits.

The deadline for submissions is April 15, 2019. Brokers may submit information online at www.bestreview.com/brokers/.

For further information or any questions about the ranking, please contact Best's Review Editor Lynna Goch at either lynna.goch@ambest.com or (908) 439-2200, ext. 5381.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
