Best's Review's Global Insurance Broker Survey Now Accepting Submissions

Best’s Review is asking for submissions to its annual Top Global
Insurance Brokers ranking, which will be published in the July 2019
issue of the magazine. Insurance brokerages will be ranked according to
their 2018 total revenue. Additional information about top lines of
business and key business developments also will be included.
Companies of all sizes are encouraged to submit financial information.
The Top 20 will be presented according to ranking; other companies that
participate will follow in alphabetical order. Verifiable submissions
will be published as space permits.
The deadline for submissions is April 15, 2019. Brokers may submit
information online at www.bestreview.com/brokers/.
For further information or any questions about the ranking, please
contact Best's Review Editor Lynna Goch at either lynna.goch@ambest.com
or (908) 439-2200, ext. 5381.
