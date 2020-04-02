Log in
Best's Review's Global Insurance Broker Survey Now Accepting Submissions

04/02/2020 | 10:33am EDT

Best’s Review is asking for submissions to its annual Top Global Insurance Brokers ranking, which will be published in the July 2020 issue. Insurance brokerages will be ranked according to their 2019 total revenue. Additional information about top lines of business and key business developments also will be included.

Companies of all sizes are encouraged to submit financial information. The Top 20 will be presented according to ranking; other companies that participate will follow in alphabetical order. Verifiable submissions will be published as space permits.

The deadline for submissions is April 15, 2020. Brokers may submit information online at http://www.bestreview.com/brokers .

For further information or any questions about the ranking, please contact Best’s Review Editor Lynna Goch at lynna.goch@ambest.com or +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5381.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
