Best's Special Report: Cash Collection Remains Problematic for Insurers in the United Arab Emirates

The challenges faced by insurers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in
relation to insurance debtors can apply additional pressure on already
distressed technical margins, according to a new report by AM Best.
In the Best’s Special Report, titled, “Cash Collection Remains
Problematic for Insurers in the United Arab Emirates,” AM Best notes
that while average insurance debtor days for listed UAE-national
insurers has showed an improving trend, they were well above the average
for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Salman Siddiqui, associate director, analytics, said: “Insurers often
point to a different payment culture in the MENA region, with
outstanding amounts always being delayed but ultimately fully
recoverable. However, this issue appears exacerbated in the UAE compared
with other MENA countries. Additionally, the ageing of insurance debtors
in the UAE continues to present a concern.”
The report adds balances due from other insurers in the market is a
material component of insurance debtors for the UAE market.
Mahesh Mistry, senior director, analytics, said: “The root cause of poor
cash collection from other insurers in the UAE stems from the lack of a
marketwide, regulatory-enforced mechanism to reconcile subrogation
accounts between parties. This results in disputes between companies
regarding the correct amounts owed to each other, and can result in
delays of up to three years in receiving funds. Furthermore, given the
insufficient level of communication between companies, there is
significant uncertainty around the recoverability of these balances.”
AM Best notes the UAE, however, is not the only market that has suffered
from a culture of poor payments. A number of African countries have
historically demonstrated a track record of poor cash collection. Action
by regulators in implementing “no premium, no cover” (NPNC) regimes have
materially altered cash collection dynamics. For example, debtor days in
Nigeria decreased materially after companies began implementing NPNC
rules in 2012.
The report states that despite issues in cash collection, overall
liquidity in the UAE remains reasonable, with companies maintaining
sufficient cash balances to cover net liabilities. However, failure to
clear debtor balances has caused a number of companies to take
significant bad debt provisions. AM Best expects the implementation of
IFRS 9 is likely to lead to further write-offs that would impact
capitalisation levels.
