Best's Special Report: Kazakhstan Insurance Ratings: Benchmarking

Market conditions in the Kazakh insurance market remain difficult, due
largely to the challenging economic environment, according to a new AM
Best report. In particular, the lower price of oil, a commodity on
which Kazakhstan remains dependent, and the slowdown in Russia have
muted economic growth. Insurers also face a frequently changing
regulatory landscape.
The Best’s Special Report, titled “Kazakhstan Insurance Ratings:
Benchmarking,” states that competition remains strong, especially in the
non-life segment, although the number of insurers has declined in recent
years, as some have merged and others have left the market. Over the
longer term, the decline in the number of market participants should
lead to a more favourable operating environment for the remaining
insurers.
Yevgine Asatryan, senior financial analyst, said: “The non-life market
is highly competitive and fragmented, with 20 active players competing
for gross written premium of approximately USD 700 million. The number
of market participants has declined slightly over the last few years due
to consolidation and the closure of some companies. Consolidation in the
insurance market has resulted largely from mergers and acquisitions in
the banking sector. In addition, in 2019, the National Bank of
Kazakhstan canceled the licences of two non-life insurance companies,
citing non-compliance with regulatory requirements.”
AM Best notes that regulatory risk is high as the Kazakh insurance
market is relatively young. Catherine Thomas, senior director,
analytics, said: “The regulatory framework is still developing, with
frequent changes that can materially affect different aspects of
insurers’ operations. For example, regulations were introduced in 2018
prohibiting non-life insurers from reinsuring workers’ compensation
business, with implications for life and non-life companies.”
The report discusses the key considerations in AM Best’s building block
ratings approach for insurance companies in Kazakhstan. The analysis is
based on data for companies that were rated as of March 1, 2019. Most of
AM Best’s rating actions in 2018 were affirmations, due to insurers’
maintaining solid risk-adjusted capitalisation in most cases.
