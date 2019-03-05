Best's Special Report: Middle East and North Africa Insurance Ratings: Benchmarking

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) insurance markets have seen
robust growth over the last decade, according to a new report by AM
Best. However, in recent years, the region’s economic growth has
slowed, attributable largely to the global economic slowdown and the
lower price of oil, the commodity on which these markets depend for
infrastructure spending. Nevertheless, growth in the insurance segment
remains higher in comparison with most mature markets, with the region
remaining attractive to investors.
The Best’s Special Report, titled, “Middle East and North Africa
Insurance Ratings: Benchmarking,” notes the region has faced significant
challenges, with reduced government spending arising from lower
commodity prices; stock market volatility; the introduction of
value-added taxation; changes in the regulatory landscape; social
unrest; and currency depreciation for many of the non-Gulf Cooperation
Council economies.
Mahesh Mistry, senior director, analytics, said: “These strains have had
repercussions for the insurance industry and will continue to create
uncertainty and volatility in the operating environment over the short
to medium term. Navigating these risks is extremely important, and
negative repercussions from the operating environment can lead to
pressure on credit ratings. Risk management and governance practices are
becoming increasingly important to ensure companies’ operations are in
the soundest of financial health.”
In October 2017, AM Best published its updated Best’s Credit Rating
Methodology, which introduced the new building-block approach to the
rating process. In light of the update, AM Best has undertaken a review
of the insurers and reinsurers it rates in the MENA region from a
benchmarking standpoint.
Salman Siddiqui, associate director, analytics, said: “Most of the
companies operating in the region are largely single-market players,
with some primary insurers having regional diversification and
reinsurers operating more widely in Asian and African markets. Our
analysis of 55 rated MENA insurance companies shows that most insurers
and reinsurers have an abundance of capital and have shown resilient
underwriting performance, but still face a challenging operating
environment characterised by the high levels of economic, political and
financial system risks. Furthermore, the volatility created by small
capital bases and concentrated, highly risky investment portfolios, in
addition to weak governance and risk management practices, amplify the
strain under which many companies operate.”
