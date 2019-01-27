Best's Special Report: Middle Eastern and African Rated Insurers Well Capitalised to Offset Regional Risks

Suppressed oil prices have impacted the economies of countries in the
Middle East and Africa, although (re)insurers rated by AM Best in the
region generally remain well-capitalised, according to a new special
report by AM Best.
In the Best’s Special Report, titled, “Middle Eastern and African
Rated Insurers Well Capitalised to Offset Regional Risks,” AM Best
states that political instability presents another headwind for
(re)insurers operating in the Middle East and Africa. Yet despite the
economic and political challenges, the majority of rating actions (75%)
in the Middle East and Africa during 2018 were affirmations, with
slightly more downgrades than upgrades.
Entities rated by AM Best are based throughout the Middle East, in
particular in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The main
markets are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar,
Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt. While rated companies in the Middle East have
been impacted by the price of oil declining from the high levels reached
at the end of 2014, rated entities based in Africa (Nigeria and Kenya,
as well as across North Africa) have also been affected, albeit to a
considerably lesser extent than those in the GCC.
Salman Siddiqui, associate director, analytics, said: “Market conditions
in the Middle East and Africa remain challenging. One of the principal
reasons is the influx of capacity, which has driven competition,
strained pricing, and led to weaker technical results. In addition,
there has been an increase in the number of large to medium-sized
property and energy losses in the region, which have also strained
underwriting performance. However, pockets of opportunity exist, with
some markets encouraging new business through the introduction of
mandatory health care.”
The report examines how regulatory developments have played a role in
improving risk awareness, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as
the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and the Insurance Authority have
enforced regular actuarial reserving requirements and pricing reviews.
Yvette Essen, director of research, said: “AM Best regards changes such
as these to be positive as some regulators have adopted advanced,
well-developed capital systems utilising risk based capital. Although
this causes pain for participants in the short term, it generally has a
positive long-term effect.”
