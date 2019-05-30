Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Special Report: Risk, Return and Diversification Affect Cost of Capital Through the Cycle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 10:34am EDT

An insurance company’s ability to access and raise capital and the potential costs of raising capital, especially during times of stress, are important considerations in AM Best’s ratings process. In a new report, AM Best explores the factors that can affect an insurer’s weighted average cost of capital, which can differ by industry segment.

The Best’s Special Report, titled, “Risk, Return and Diversification Affect Cost of Capital Through the Cycle,” notes that the cost of capital is a forward-looking measurement used to determine a required return on investment. For an overall return to be generated, the return on invested capital should exceed the cost of capital. A publicly traded insurer has access to multiple sources of capital: equity, preferred stock or debt with various forms of subordination. Although mutual insurers cannot issue stock, they do have access to capital in the form of surplus notes, lines of credit and debt. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) takes into account the sources as well as the associated costs of raising capital. For each major insurance segment, the cost of capital peaked during the financial crisis, attributable to the extreme volatility, when correlations increased beyond expectation. In the years following the financial crisis, risk-free rates declined to historical lows owing to quantitative easing and low interest rates and the cost of capital dropped correspondingly.

Property/casualty (re)insurance is a cyclical industry, dictated by the supply of capital. Hard markets are times when the industry earns a return higher than its cost of capital, as it attracts capital from investors who want to share in the industry’s profitability. However, hard markets over time can result in excess capital, intensified competition and higher pressure on pricing and profitability. Reserve development also is an important factor, as adverse development can negatively affect calendar-year performance. Reinsurers have a low cost of capital, because catastrophe risk is seen as non-correlated with the capital markets. The report notes that this in part is a reason for the growth of insurance-linked securities and the growing influx of third-party capital, which promises a higher yield in a low interest-rate environment. Still, in 2017-2018, the weighted average cost of capital for reinsurers increased owing to severe weather patterns.

The life/annuity segment is more-correlated to the overall business cycle, and as a result, life/annuity insurers have a higher cost of capital compared with other insurance segments. During the financial crisis, life/annuity insurers did not earn returns sufficient to cover their cost of capital, and in the following years, struggled due to persistently low interest rates. To minimize spread compression, companies have traded down the credit scale and increased liquidity risk. Health insurers’ returns are highly correlated to the cost of medical care, as measured by the medical Consumer Price Index. Although morbidity risk is not correlated to market risk, health insurers’ returns depend on their ability to manage medical care services and commodities.

Insurance companies operate under a variety of structures—mutual, publicly traded, fraternal, reciprocal and captive—so AM Best’s ratings approach is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. AM Best looks at all relevant factors and may have various benchmarks and expectations depending on the insurer’s structure and operating model. Ultimately, AM Best evaluates the financial strength of companies in the context of its building blocks: balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management.

To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=285830.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aDIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Five Steps to Creating a Multi-Cloud Optimization Strategy
PU
10:54aCAIXABANK : The new rules of digital banking. Smarter systems with AI, with Cristina Lázaro
PU
10:54aWHAT TO CONSIDER WATCHING IN JUNE : Tariff Issues, Fed And Jobs Data
PU
10:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 2U Form D Filing Shows Registration For $324M Offering
PU
10:54aHOME DEPOT : Relief Efforts Continue in Communities Impacted by Midwest Disasters
PU
10:53aNO OTHER COUNTRY COULD ORGANIZE 2019 AFCON LIKE EGYPT : Akki
AQ
10:53aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:52aNISSAN'S TECHNOLOGY COULD PAY IN RENAULT-FCA DEAL : sources
RE
10:52aCOMBINED CONTRACTING : Group's UAE unit wins AED 16.5m tender
AQ
10:52aCENTRAL FEDERAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
4KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
5CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About