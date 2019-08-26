Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Special Report: South Korea Insurers Prepare to Face New Accounting and Solvency Rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

AM Best views South Korea’s non-life insurers as being in a better position than their life counterparts to weather the impact of the International Financial Reporting Standards 17 (IFRS 17) accounting standard and K-Insurance Capital Standard (K-ICS) solvency regime when they take effect.

In a new Best’s Special Report, titled, “South Korea Insurers Prepare to Face New Accounting and Solvency Rules,” AM Best states that the simultaneous implementation of the two frameworks by 2022 is likely to take a heavy operational toll on the market. Additionally, insurers face a pressing need to revamp business strategies, as companies will need to restructure product mixes and investment portfolios, as well as raise capital under the new accounting and solvency regimes.

The implementation of IFRS 17 will fundamentally change the accounting view on the valuation of insurance contracts and profit recognition. In addition to the full adoption of IFRS 17, the Financial Supervisory Services also intends to have the industry simultaneously adopt K-ICS, a new solvency regime. The aim is not only to align current solvency requirements with the new accounting standard, but also to adopt a more advanced yardstick to regulate the financial soundness of South Korea’s insurance industry.

According to the report, one of the unique features of South Korea’s non-life insurance market is that non-life insurers can sell long-term insurance products, and as a result, their business largely overlaps with that of life insurers. Almost 70% of the non-life industry’s total direct premium income is generated from the long-term insurance business, which includes personal lines products such as health, personal accident, savings and annuities. This blurred distinction between life and non-life insurance creates cross-segment competition in the health, savings and annuity segments.

AM Best expects the new frameworks to lead to greater volatility to liabilities on insurers’ balance sheets as market rates fluctuates. In contrast to other markets where the impact of new accounting standards falls mostly on the life segment, in South Korea, the issue will also apply to the non-life segment, given the large books of long-term insurance business non-life insurers hold. However, non-life insurance companies should bear a relatively limited impact, having had a shorter history of selling long-term insurance and being less aggressive than their life counterparts in pushing savings-type products.

AM Best is of the view that the K-ICS will place a heavier burden on capital—introducing more volatility to available capital and required capital on companies—than the current solvency regime. Like IFRS 17, the K-ICS regulations are expected to have less impact on non-life insurers than life insurers due to the smaller portion of high fixed-guarantee business book held by the non-life segment; the degree of impact will vary by company, depending on a number of factors including their business portfolio and asset-liability duration mismatches.

Nonetheless, the introduction of IFRS 17 and K-ICS provide insurance companies with the impetus and opportunity to restructure their business mix, improve their long-term profitability and to streamline internal processes. In addition, while the change in accounting standard, per se, is unlikely to directly impact insurers’ credit ratings over the short term, the impact on an insurance company’s strategy and operational behavior initiated by the new standards could affect a company’s credit profile over the mid to longer term.

Despite potential financial burdens that may stem from the preparation to implement IFRS 17 and K-ICS, AM Best believes that overall, insurance customers will benefit from the enhanced financial soundness of the overall insurance industry over the long term.

To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=288969.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:30pCANADA COBALT WORKS : Issues Reminder Regarding Upcoming Expiration of Dividend Warrants
AQ
09:29pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Lukaku scores on debut for Inter Milan
AQ
09:07pANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) 2019 Financial Report
AQ
09:00pGREENPOWER MOTOR : Reports First Quarter Results With a Record of 88 All-Electric Buses in Production
AQ
08:57pLOST MONEY IN UP FINTECH HOLDING LTD. (NASDAQ : Tigr)?
BU
08:50pOil rises after Trump says China trade deal likely
RE
08:47pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit
AQ
08:46pGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Extension of Senior Secured Debt Payments
AQ
08:32pFerdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82 - Bild
RE
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates IDX as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3BMW AG : Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82 - Bild
4WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA : Western files Q2 Statements and MD&A on SEDAR - Quarterly Net Income up..
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group