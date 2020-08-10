Best's Special Report: Understanding Country Risk Evaluation in Best's Credit Ratings

As countries face the consequences of the COVID-19-driven recession, there is elevated economic and financial system risks that (re)insurers must navigate. Despite the challenging landscape insurers have demonstrated that effective management of country risk components can lead to Credit Ratings (ratings) being higher than the sovereign of their domicile, a new special report from AM Best explains.

The Best’s Special Report, titled “Understanding Country Risk Evaluation in Best’s Credit Ratings” outlines AM Best’s approach to evaluating country risk and details the differences between country risk (the country specific factors that could adversely affect an insurer’s ability to meet its financial obligations) and sovereign risk (the country’s ability to service its debt obligations). It looks at the spread of AM Best’s ratings across the EMEA, Central and South Asia, and Asia Pacific portfolios and examines the reasons that a rating might be higher or lower than the sovereign. The report highlights the role of country risk assessment in Best’s Credit Rating Methodology and looks at ways that companies can mitigate or adapt to country risk.

