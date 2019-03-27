Bestop® Roars Into the Season With the “Open Up to Spring” Promotion

Bestop, Inc. launches its largest spring sales promotion ever

Effective March 22nd, 2019 and continuing throughout the month of April, Bestop is offering mail-in rebates on a wide collection of its premium products via bestop.com and through authorized dealers.





LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestop®, the industry’s leading manufacturer of premium Jeep® soft tops and accessories, is giving consumers another reason to be excited for warmer weather. Effective March 22nd, 2019 and continuing throughout the month of April, Bestop is offering mail-in rebates on a wide collection of its premium products via bestop.com and through authorized dealers.

Bestop customers will have the opportunity to save up to $100 on many premium soft tops, and 10% cash back savings on select accessories. The collection includes select bumpers, seat covers and floor liners. Both offers are redeemed in the form of a mail-in rebate.

This promotion is not just for Jeepers – truck owners can also enjoy the offer. Bestop is offering a $100 rebate on Powerboards, a $50 rebate on Supertop for Truck and Supertop for Truck 2, as well as a 10% off mail-in rebate on Tonneaus and Treksteps.

“With the start of our peak season fast approaching, Bestop wants to make sure Jeepers are ready to hit the trails,” says Bestop CEO John Larson. “The open-air experience is a key part of the Jeep Wrangler lifestyle, and we want to give our customers every opportunity to embrace it with the No.1 selling premium soft tops and off-road accessories.”

Visit Bestop.com for more information and a full list of products that qualify for the mail-in rebate.

About Bestop ® and Bestop Premium Accessories Group (BPAG)

Born in the outdoor haven of Boulder, Colorado, Bestop® (pronounced “Best-Top”) was founded in 1954, introducing consumers to custom Jeep® tops sewn together in a small upholstery shop. From its early bootstrap days, Bestop has evolved into the world's leading manufacturer of premium soft tops and accessories for Jeep vehicles, and the sole supplier of factory soft tops on all Jeep Wranglers for more than three decades. Now 64 years young, the company is committed to providing the highest quality, innovation and durability to the consumer. Bestop is part of Bestop Premium Accessories Group (BPAG), the industry’s leading group of premium Jeep accessory manufacturers that includes: Baja Designs LED Lighting, known as “The Scientists of Lighting” and the choice of many pro off-road racers; Tuffy Security Products, the leader in security products for Jeeps, trucks and other vehicles; and PRP Seats, manufacturer of seats for Jeeps, trucks, and UTVs such as the Polaris RZR and Can-Am Maverick X3. For more information, visit Bestop’s website at Bestop.com , or call 800-845-3567.

