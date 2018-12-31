Besunyen : Announcements and Notices - Very Substantial Disposal - Disposal of 100% Equity Interest in the Target Company

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

碧 生 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

BESUNYEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 926)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL DISPOSAL OF 100% EQUITY INTERESTS

IN THE TARGET COMPANY

INTRODUCTION

The Board hereby announces that the Vendor (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Purchaser entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement on 31 December 2018 (after trading hours), pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase 100% equity interests in the Target Company for a Consideration of RMB555 million payable by the Purchaser entirely in cash. Upon the Completion, the Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of the members of the Target Group will no longer be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal exceed 75%, the Disposal constitutes a very substantial disposal of the Company, and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

EGM

An EGM will be convened and held by the Company to seek Shareholders' approval of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. As far as the Company is aware, none of the Shareholders is materially interested in the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and therefore no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the resolution in relation to the Equity Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder at the EGM.

A circular containing, among other things, detailed information regarding the Disposal and a notice of the EGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 January 2019 to allow sufficient time required for the preparation and finalization of the relevant information for inclusion in the circular.

Completion is conditional upon the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the section headed ''Conditions Precedent to Closing'' in this announcement. Accordingly, the Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

The major terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement are set out below:

Date:

31 December 2018

Parties:

(1) Vendor: A Li Yun Shan (Beijing) Business Consulting Co., Ltd.

(2) Purchaser: Tosalco Pte. Ltd.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

Assets to be Disposed

Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase 100% equity interests in the Target Company. After the Internal Reorganization (as disclosed in the section headed ''Internal Reorganization'' in detail below) and before the Closing, the Target Company will hold 100% equity interests in Besunyen Property (also an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company). Besunyen Property is the registered owner of the Besunyen Building.

The Besunyen Building is a building with 11 storeys aboveground and portion of underground parking space situated at Block D, Linglong Tiandi, No. 160 West 4th Ring Road North, Haidian District, Beijing with a planned gross floor area of 11,628.21 square meters. As at the date of this announcement, a floor area of 3,235.89 square meters of the Besunyen Building has been used by the Group as office space and held as fixed assets; and a floor area of 8,392.32 square meters of the Besunyen Building has been leased to Independent Third Parties by Besunyen Property and held as investment real properties.

The unaudited net book value of the Besunyen Building as at 30 September 2018 was approximately RMB284,943,000. According to the Property Valuation Report, the appraised market value of the Besunyen Building as at 30 November 2018 was RMB480,000,000.

Consideration and Payment

The Consideration of RMB555 million was arrived at after arm's length negotiations with reference to the projected net assets of each of the Target Company and Besunyen Property as at 31 December 2018 assuming the Internal Reorganization has been completed then, being approximately RMB311,641,000 and RMB311,641,000 respectively, as well as the appraised value of the Besunyen Building as at 30 November 2018 indicated in the Property Valuation Report, being RMB480,000,000. The parties agree to evaluate the 100% equity interests in the Target Company after the Internal Reorganization so as to confirm the Consideration.

The Consideration shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor in the following manners:

(1) 90% of the Consideration shall be paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor within ten

(10) Business Days after the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to Closing as agreed under the Equity Transfer Agreement (the ''Initial Payment''); and

(2) the remaining 10% of the Consideration shall be paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor within ten (10) Business Days upon the first anniversary date of the Closing; provided that no liquidated damages or other amounts confirmed by the Parties shall be paid by the Vendor to the Purchaser as agreed in the Equity Transfer Agreement

(the ''Remaining Balance'').

Adjustment of Consideration

Within five (5) Business Days of the date of the Closing, the Vendor shall prepare a balance sheet as at the date of the Closing of the Target Company. If any of the adjusting events occurs and causes the variation between the balance sheet of the Target Company as at the Closing and the projected balance sheet of the Target Company as at 28 February 2019 (the expected date of Closing) to exceed RMB50,000, the Consideration shall then be adjusted accordingly, i.e., the Purchaser shall pay the difference within five (5) Business Days after the determination of the adjusting amount to the account designated by the Vendor (in case of upward adjustment as compared with the Consideration), or the Vendor shall pay the difference within five (5) Business Days after the determination of the adjusting amount to the account designated by the Purchaser (in case of downward adjustment as compared with the Consideration). If there is no adjusting event or the variation does not exceed RMB50,000, the Consideration will not be changed.

''Adjusting events'' mainly include the following activities between the date of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the date of Closing: (i) distribution of dividends by the Target Company; (ii) transfer of funds of the Target Company by means of charging service fees; and (iii) recording unreasonable fee in the accounts of the Target Company.

Internal Reorganization

The following internal reorganization (the ''Internal Reorganization'') shall be carried out: (i) the Target Company shall hold 60% equity interests in Besunyen Property before 31 December 2018 (the ''First-step Reorganization''); and (ii) the Target Company shall receive the 40% equity interests in Besunyen Property from Beijing Outsell on or before 15 January 2019, thus owning 100% equity interests in Besunyen Property, and the debt of RMB300 million owed by Besunyen Property to the Target Company shall have been converted to equity interests held by the Target Company in Besunyen Property (the

''Second-step Reorganization'').

As at the date of this announcement, the Target Company has held 60% equity interests in Besunyen Property, Beijing Outsell holds the rest 40%.

Letter of Guarantee

(1) Within eight (8) Business Days after the Equity Transfer Agreement is signed and the Target Company holds 60% equity interests in Besunyen Property, the Purchaser shall provide a letter of guarantee to the Company for an amount of 20% of the Consideration valid until 28 February 2019. If the Closing occurs after 28 February 2019, the validity of the letter of guarantee shall be extended to the date of Closing confirmed by the parties. At the same time that the Purchaser provides the above-mentioned letter of guarantee, the Company shall return the letter of guarantee dated 19 November 2018 for an amount of USD4 million provided by the Purchaser. If the conditions precedent to the effectiveness of the Equity Transfer Agreement have not been fulfilled and have not been waived by the Purchaser (if the Purchaser has the right to do so), the Purchaser is entitled to unilaterally terminate and retrieve the letter of guarantee. The amount of USD4 million of the letter of guarantee dated 19 November 2018 was made by reference to 5% of the Consideration. Providing of such letter of guarantee is the condition for permitting the Purchaser to conduct due diligence on the Target Company.

(2) Within five (5) Business Days after the Disposal has been registered by the parties with the AIC and the Purchaser has received a notice on approval for alteration of registration or a receipt from the AIC, the Purchaser shall provide a letter of guarantee to the Company for an amount of 70% of the Consideration valid until 28 February 2019. If the Closing occurs after 28 February 2019, the validity of the letter of guarantee shall be extended to the date of Closing confirmed by the parties. If the conditions precedent to Closing have not been fulfilled and have not been waived by the Purchaser (if the Purchaser has the right to do so), the Purchaser is entitled to unilaterally terminate and retrieve the letter of guarantee and the above-mentioned letter of guarantee for an amount of 20% of the Consideration.

(3) At the same time of the Initial Payment by the Purchaser, the Company shall return all the above-mentioned letters of guarantee provided by the Purchaser, including the letter of guarantee for an amount of USD4 million (if any), the letter of guarantee for an amount of 20% of the Consideration and the letter of guarantee for an amount of 70% of the Consideration.