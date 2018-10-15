Besyata Investment Group : and The Scharf Group Acquired Brookfield Apartment Homes in Virginia Beach, VA for a Purchase Price of $37.75 Million

Besyata Investment Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based single
family offices, have acquired Brookfield Apartment Homes in Virginia
Beach, VA for a purchase price of $37,750,000.
Drucker and Falk Multi Family Property Management, a leading property
manager of 30,000+ apartments across 10 states, will handle the
day-to-day property management and leasing.
The Property
Brookfield Apartment Homes, located in the fast-growing Virginia Beach
Submarket, is a 352-unit apartment community offering one of the most
comprehensive amenity packages in its submarket as well as an abundance
of nearby recreation, immediate proximity to Level Green Park which
offers green space, Tennis Courts and Baseball fields.
Located near the intersection of the Virginia Beach, Norfolk and
Chesapeake submarkets, the community benefits from convenient immediate
access to the I-64.
Business Plan
By capitalizing on the exterior capital improvement program implemented
by previous ownership, Besyata and Scharf plan to add value to the
property through gradual unit renovations in addition to amenity/common
area enhancements to better compete with properties in the area.
Besyata Investment Group
A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of
multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a
value-add strategy. Besyata currently owns and operates a multifamily
portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 5,000+ units.
The Scharf Group
A NY-based fourth generation family office; owner, developer, and
operator of a large portfolio of commercial, multifamily, healthcare &
senior housing properties nationwide.
