Besyata Investment Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based single-family offices, have acquired a 700 unit multifamily complex in Atlanta, GA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191102005027/en/

Besyata Investment Group and The Scharf Group Acquired a 700 Unit Multifamily Complex in Atlanta, GA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Besyata Investment Group

A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Besyata currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 5,000+ units.

The Scharf Group

A NY-based fourth generation family office; owner, developer, and operator of a large portfolio of commercial, multifamily, healthcare & senior housing properties nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191102005027/en/