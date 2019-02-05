Besyata Investment Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based
single-family offices, have acquired Three Rivers Apartments in Fort
Wayne, IN for a Purchase Price of $32.25 Million.
The Property
Three Rivers Apartments, the tallest residential building in Downtown Ft
Wayne, is a 354-unit apartment community offering one of the most
comprehensive amenity packages in its submarket. Three Rivers Apartments
benefits from being within walking distance of Parkview Field Ballpark,
Fort Wayne Museum of Art, as well as outdoor green spaces such as
Headwaters Park and the Wabash & Erie Canal Towpath Trails.
Another major advantage is Riverfront Fort Wayne, an initiative to
revitalize the areas surrounding the St. Mary’s River. Through the
addition of parks and myriad public spaces, Fort Wayne residents will
have access to amazing amenities and green space with the benefits that
come with it. This $20 million-dollar project will include a promenade
park, pavilion, elevated boardwalk and dock.
Business Plan
By capitalizing on the exterior capital improvement program implemented
by previous ownership, Besyata and Scharf plan to add value to the
property through gradual unit renovations in addition to amenity/common
area enhancements to better compete with properties in the area.
Besyata Investment Group
A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of
multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a
value-add strategy. Besyata currently owns and operates a multifamily
portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 5,000+ units.
The Scharf Group
A NY-based fourth generation family office; owner, developer, and
operator of a large portfolio of commercial, multifamily, healthcare &
senior housing properties nationwide.
