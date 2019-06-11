Besyata Investment Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based single-family offices, have acquired Southport Crossing Apartments in Indianapolis, IN.

The Property

Southport Crossing Apartments is a 328-unit apartment complex located directly on Southport Road, a major East /West thoroughfare on the Southside of Indianapolis, Indiana and just minutes from both Downtown Indianapolis and Greenwood.

Less than ten minutes to the south is Simon’s Greenwood Park Mall, the second largest Indianapolis regional mall, containing 1.2 million square feet. The area surrounding the mall also offers a vast variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition, over 55 million square feet of industrial/distribution/office space is located within twenty minutes of the property, clustered near the airport and along the interstates.

Besyata Investment Group

A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Besyata currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 5,000+ units.

The Scharf Group

A NY-based fourth generation family office; owner, developer, and operator of a large portfolio of commercial, multifamily, healthcare & senior housing properties nationwide.

