Besyata Investment Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based
single-family offices, have acquired Southport Crossing Apartments in
Indianapolis, IN.
The Property
Southport Crossing Apartments is a 328-unit apartment complex located
directly on Southport Road, a major East /West thoroughfare on the
Southside of Indianapolis, Indiana and just minutes from both Downtown
Indianapolis and Greenwood.
Less than ten minutes to the south is Simon’s Greenwood Park Mall, the
second largest Indianapolis regional mall, containing 1.2 million square
feet. The area surrounding the mall also offers a vast variety of
shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition, over 55 million
square feet of industrial/distribution/office space is located within
twenty minutes of the property, clustered near the airport and along the
interstates.
Besyata Investment Group
A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of
multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a
value-add strategy. Besyata currently owns and operates a multifamily
portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 5,000+ units.
The Scharf Group
A NY-based fourth generation family office; owner, developer, and
operator of a large portfolio of commercial, multifamily, healthcare &
senior housing properties nationwide.
