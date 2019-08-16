Log in
Bet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino

08/16/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

Black Hawk, CO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Looking for a change of scenery? Monarch Casino Resort Spa in beautiful Black Hawk, Colorado is hiring. More than 1,000 jobs are available as the Monarch Casino Resort Spa transforms into a new 23-story hotel with more than 500 hotel rooms, five restaurants, a casino floor twice its current size, a rooftop pool, and a full-service spa.

  • Who:         Positive and career-minded people
  • What:        Job fair for 1,000 open positions
  • When:       August 21st, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
  • Where:      Palace Station – 2411 W Sahara Ave.


If you can’t make the job fair on Wednesday, there are two more opportunities:

  • When:    
    • Thursday, August 22nd, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. interviews
    • Friday, August 23rd, 9 a.m. - noon
  • Where:     Simmons Group Offices – 6841 E. Eastern Ave. Suite 103


There are also several job fairs in Denver. Go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information on the Colorado job fairs.

Positions are available in the casino, hotel, restaurants, security, marketing, and finance. We are excited to have you join the Monarch team and begin an exceptional career in hospitality in the Colorado mountains, just 30 minutes outside of Denver. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so come dressed to impress and bring your resume!

If you are interested in a career as a dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School in Colorado. If you successfully complete the course, you will be guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits including generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. Plus, you get a free meal each day you work! We are just a short drive from downtown Denver and offer free parking or discounted bus passes for only $4 round trip! Or you can drive up through beautiful Clear Creek Canyon which is filled with pine trees as far as the eye can see. The wildlife- from deer to bighorn sheep- will delight you along the way. 

Bet on a career with Monarch Casino Resort Spa! You must be 21 years or older to apply for positions within the casino. We look forward to hearing from you!

Attachments 

Erica Ferris
Monarch Casino Resort Spa
720-406-3769
EFerris@monarchblackhawk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
