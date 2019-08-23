Log in
Betaine Market Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023: Increase in Demand for Betaine From the Personal Care Industry | Technavio

08/23/2019 | 09:31am EDT

The global betaine market size is poised to reach USD 956.31 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005159/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global betaine market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global betaine market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Betaine Market Analysis Report by end-users (food and beverages, feed additives, personal care, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023". Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increase in demand for betaine from the personal care industry. Also, the use of betaine in health supplements is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and skin whitening properties of betaine make it ideal for use in skincare products. Betaine is also used in hair care products because of its ability to reduce hair fall and enhance hair growth. The demand for betaine toothpaste is also high as it helps in curing symptoms of dry mouth or xerostomia. Toothpaste with betaine reduces irritation and provides relief to patients with dry mouth caused by the SLS in toothpaste. Therefore, the increasing demand for betaine from the personal care industry will be one of the significant factors fueling betaine market growth during the forecast period.

Betaine is also effective as a digestive aid, as it helps in the production of additional hydrochloric acid to aid in digestion. It also helps in reducing the level of the amino acid homocysteine in the bloodstream, thereby improving heart health. Also, betaine is useful for the proper functioning and detoxification of the liver as it helps breakdown fatty acids in the liver. Therefore, owing to such health benefits, the increasing adoption of betaine in health supplements will drive the global betaine market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Associated British Foods Plc
  • BASF SE
  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Solvay Group
  • Stepan Co.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Betaine Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-users segment:

  • Food and beverages
  • Feed additives
  • Personal care
  • Others

Key Regions for the Betaine Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Recycled Plastics Market – Global Recycled Plastics Market by type (PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, and others), end-users (packaging, construction, automotive, electricals and electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Anaerobic Adhesives Market – Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market by end-users (industrial, transportation, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
