Betaine Market Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023: Increase in Demand for Betaine From the Personal Care Industry | Technavio

The global betaine market size is poised to reach USD 956.31 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in demand for betaine from the personal care industry. Also, the use of betaine in health supplements is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and skin whitening properties of betaine make it ideal for use in skincare products. Betaine is also used in hair care products because of its ability to reduce hair fall and enhance hair growth. The demand for betaine toothpaste is also high as it helps in curing symptoms of dry mouth or xerostomia. Toothpaste with betaine reduces irritation and provides relief to patients with dry mouth caused by the SLS in toothpaste. Therefore, the increasing demand for betaine from the personal care industry will be one of the significant factors fueling betaine market growth during the forecast period.

Betaine is also effective as a digestive aid, as it helps in the production of additional hydrochloric acid to aid in digestion. It also helps in reducing the level of the amino acid homocysteine in the bloodstream, thereby improving heart health. Also, betaine is useful for the proper functioning and detoxification of the liver as it helps breakdown fatty acids in the liver. Therefore, owing to such health benefits, the increasing adoption of betaine in health supplements will drive the global betaine market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

A ssociated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Solvay Group

Stepan Co.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Betaine Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-users segment:

Food and beverages

Feed additives

Personal care

Others

Key Regions for the Betaine Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

