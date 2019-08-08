Betfred League 1 Preview Oldham and Newcastle look to close gap at the top 8/08/19, 10:50

Log in
08/08/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

Oldham and Newcastle look to close gap at the top

Betfred League 1 leaders Whitehaven currently sit four points clear at the top of the table however Newcastle and Oldham are hot on their heels and one of the two sides could close the gap to as little as two points following their battle this weekend.

Newcastle are the form side of the competition at the moment having won an impressive seven consecutive League 1 fixtures which has seen them climb to 2nd in the table. OIdham are also in strong form having won five of their last six League 1 fixtures and know a victory would see them go above Thunder in the League 1 table. However, this fixture comes on the back of Scott Naylor confirming he will leave Oldham at the end of the season.

Doncaster will head into this weekend knowing they could close the gap on the top three with a victory against a struggling London Skolars side. The Dons have lost just one of their last four fixtures and were boosted in their last outing - a 0-30 win over North Wales - by the addition of Rangi Chase. As for the Skolars, their play-off hopes have waned after losing six consecutive fixtures and anything less than a victory this weekend could hinder their play-off push further.

Workington Town are still pushing hard to claim a play-off spot and they will be looking for a crucial two points in their hunt this weekend as they host West Wales Raiders. Chris Thorman's side are unbeaten in their last three League 1 outings and sit just two points behind 5th placed Hunslet. West Wales earned their first-ever League 1 victory recently and will be looking to cause an upset in Cumbria.

The weekend's League 1 action will get underway on Saturday evening as Hunslet look to maintain their place inside the top five, but they face a tough trip to Cougar Park. Despite sitting inside the top five, Hunslet haven't managed to earn back-to-back victories since early June. In similar fashion, Keighley have won three of their last five games but haven't managed consecutive victories since April.

Toward the bottom of the League 1 table North Wales host Coventry with both teams looking to finish the season strong with any hopes of a play-off berth looking unlikely. The Crusaders did mount a mini-revival but have since lost three consecutive fixtures against teams sitting inside the top five. Coventry have also lost each of their last three outings with their last victory being a 20-36 win over London Skolars.

Saturday 10th August

Keighley Cougars v Hunslet RLFC (6:00pm)

Sunday 11th August

North Wales Crusaders v Coventry Bears (2:30pm)

Doncaster RLFC v London Skolars (3:00pm)

Oldham RLFC v Newcastle Thunder (3:00pm)

Workington Town v West Wales Raiders (3:00pm)

Disclaimer

RFL - The Rugby Football League published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 23:15:04 UTC
