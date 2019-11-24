Bets on Coal End Where They Started: In Bankruptcy

By Becky Yerak

Businessmen Tom Clarke and Jeff Hoops Sr. thought they could make money cobbling together financially troubled mines into larger coal producers, taking advantage of the industry's distress.

But Mr. Clarke's Mission Coal Co. and Mr. Hoops's Blackjewel LLC have filed for bankruptcy, Blackjewel is being investigated for fraud and Mr. Clarke has personally missed making payments to creditors as part of a settlement in the bankruptcy.

Their experience in coal mining shows the perils that can come with the transition of financially distressed coal mines to midsize and smaller operators, and how sentiment could be turning against such buyers of distressed assets.

The two entrepreneurs were among the most active investors during the last downturn in coal, rolling up collections of coal mines into new ventures. Their purchases in the industry coincided with the fading importance of coal as a source of fuel both in the U.S. and abroad. U.S. coal production dropped to 756 million tons last year from more than 1 billion in 2014 and is expected to continue to decline, according to the Energy Information Administration.

About 60% of the nation's coal is mined by companies that have been through bankruptcy over the past five years, according to Joshua Macey, a Cornell Law School visiting assistant professor who has written about industry restructuring.

But the number of potential buyers for coal businesses is shrinking, creating a dilemma for courts that are charged with deciding what to do with troubled mines. Bankruptcy courts are often asked to weigh proposed asset sales involving buyers that may not have the financial or technical wherewithal to mine coal. But rejecting those deals can mean sticking states with abandoned, environmentally devastated lands and putting more miners out of work.

State regulators have the chance in bankruptcy court to oppose sales to undercapitalized or underprepared owners, said Peter Morgan, a lawyer for the Sierra Club, an environmental organization.

"But those regulators are in an impossible position," he said. "If the courts hold up the deals, then the company might abandon the properties, in which case the states become responsible, and they would rather let someone like Tom Clarke at least take a shot."

Messrs. Hoops and Clarke have taken over roughly a dozen such coal businesses in distress, Cornell's Mr. Macey, estimates.

After Mission Bankruptcy, Clarke Still Pursues Deals

Mission filed for bankruptcy last year, less than 12 months after Mr. Clarke's ERP Environmental Fund formed the business to operate Alabama and West Virginia mines acquired in 2015 and 2016, including some from bankrupt Walter Energy Inc.

As part of the bankruptcy plan approved in April, Mr. Clarke was supposed to pay up to $7 million to Mission, which in turn would distribute proceeds to creditors. Mr. Clarke hasn't made the required quarterly payments that were to begin in June, even after receiving default notices.

Mr. Clarke's deals have included acquiring some West Virginia assets out of the bankruptcy of Patriot Coal Corp. As part of that deal, ERP Environmental, where Mr. Clarke is treasurer, agreed to make payments to environmental nonprofit Appalachian Headwaters. ERP recently was ordered to pay roughly $3 million in missed payments to that organization.

Mr. Clarke has said he put more money into Mission than he extracted, and said he never had management control over the business.

"Mission was a great example of how bankruptcy can be defined as legalized extortion," he said. "Bankruptcy professionals are going to claim you did this, you did that, and say your management fee is a fraudulent transfer and will pursue you forever unless you settle."

Mission's stumbles haven't stopped him from pursuing other potential deals, although he hasn't had much success recently in sewing them up.

A bid by one of Mr. Clarke's entities came up short in an auction for mines owned by bankrupt Cloud Peak Energy Inc., although his Aspen Coal & Energy LLC was named a qualified backup bidder. Mr. Clarke nearly snapped up a Wyoming mine owned by bankrupt Westmoreland Coal Co., but that deal unraveled as questions arose about whether Mr. Clarke's business would be able to line up funding for potential cleanups.

His offer to buy mines from Blackjewel after Mr. Hoops was pushed out of the company was rejected. A Blackjewel lawyer said there was a better offer on hand.

Back Pay Battle at Blackjewel

Blackjewel was founded in 2017 by Mr. Hoops as part of a restructuring of coal company Revelation Energy LLC, another energy entity he founded and controlled.

Blackjewel's assets were mostly acquired from struggling coal miners, including Arch Coal Inc. and Contura Energy Inc. Blackjewel, before it filed for bankruptcy, operated 32 properties. The mining company received more than $52 million in loans from Mr. Hoops, most of which was repaid in the six months before its bankruptcy. Blackjewel also arranged a bankruptcy loan from Mr. Hoops that would have repaid his remaining loans ahead of other creditors.

A bankruptcy judge rejected Mr. Hoops's proposed financing. Riverstone provided Blackjewel with emergency funding, and as part of the deal required Mr. Hoops -- who collected $384,615 in salary the year before the bankruptcy -- to resign from the business.

Over the summer, a group of laid-off Blackjewel miners near Cumberland, Ky., blocked a shipment of coal from going out until they received back wages. Blackjewel has since said the sale of certain mines would provide funds to pay wages.

Cumberland Mayor Charles Raleigh said a number of families faced financial hardship while they waited for back pay, losing cars and homes and in some cases filing for bankruptcy. "Jeff Hoops should be ashamed of himself," he said.

Last month, the Justice Department said it was investigating Blackjewel for fraud. A lawyer representing Mr. Hoops couldn't be reached for comment.

At one time or another, nearly everyone in Harlan, Ky. -- population roughly 1,500 -- has been touched by layoffs. In the fight over back pay, not only did miners' families suffer but so did Harlan County businesses dependent on their spending, said Leslie Bledsoe, a tourism-industry employee who also runs a nonprofit in the town.

David Pratt went to work for Blackjewel in Harlan County in 2015. He was laid off in July when the company filed for chapter 11 protection, Mr. Pratt has shifted course to attend nursing school. One paycheck bounced, but Mr. Pratt finally received more than $1,500 in back pay from Blackjewel. "I still think they are dirty dogs," he said of his former employer.

--Jonathan Randles and Katy Stech Ferek contributed to this article.

