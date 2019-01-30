Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bets on a 2019 BoE rate hike drop on Brexit uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 03:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bank of England in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Interest rate swap markets have cut expectations of a quarter-point rate hike from the Bank of England by the end of 2019 to 52 percent on Wednesday, compared to a previous 64 percent expectation.

The latest leg down in market expectations of a rate hike comes after overnight political developments that has sown fresh uncertainty for the British economy in the near term.

Lawmakers demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May return to Brussels to replace the so-called Irish backstop, an insurance policy that aims to prevent the reintroduction of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, potentially putting her on a collision course with the European Union.

(This story was refiled to fix date in first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Sujata Rao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn says allegations result of Nissan executives opposing integration plans with Renault
RE
04:11aItaly business morale hits new low in January, but consumers more upbeat
RE
04:07aGerman auto supplier Bosch to expand into charging, parking services
RE
04:04aMalaysia's December exports pick up, boosting trade surplus
RE
03:53aBritain proposes tougher stewardship code for asset managers
RE
03:51aFrench economy ended 2018 on a firmer footing than feared
RE
03:42aAussie shines as inflation rises; yuan advances
RE
03:41aLuxury stocks sparkle in tepid European trading as U.S.-China trade talks loom
RE
03:37aJapan brings forward fiscal surplus target, doubts remain
RE
03:36aFrench consumer spending fell more than expected in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.