Bets on a 2019 BoE rate hike drop on Brexit uncertainty

The latest leg down in market expectations of a rate hike comes after overnight political developments that has sown fresh uncertainty for the British economy in the near term.

Lawmakers demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May return to Brussels to replace the so-called Irish backstop, an insurance policy that aims to prevent the reintroduction of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, potentially putting her on a collision course with the European Union.

