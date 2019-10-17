Better Business Bureau Honors Sontiq™ for Outstanding Business and Community Ethics

Sontiq Secures Repeated Recognition as 2019 Torch Award for Ethics Winner by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland

Sontiq, an enterprise high-tech security and identity protection company, today announced that it has been named a winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Greater Maryland 2019 Torch Award for Ethics. This honor recognizes businesses that develop and maintain the highest level of ethical standards regarding all aspects of business operations. Sontiq, under its EZShield brand, was previously named a Torch Award winner in 2015.

“It’s a high honor for our team to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau for our dedication and commitment toward ethical operations that best serve our customers, our partners, and our greater community,“ said Dale Dabbs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sontiq, and recent recipient of The Daily Record’s Most Admired CEO award. “Effective leadership requires a combination of concise decision-making skills, collaborative teamwork, and a meaningful company culture to achieve organizational goals while also giving back to our community. Sontiq’s core values closely mirror the ethical criteria established by the Better Business Bureau as highlighted by the Torch Award for Ethics.”

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics is based on six TRUST! criteria: Transformation at the Top, Reinforce and Build, Unite the Team, Steer Performance, Treasure People, and Enthusiastically Reinvest. BBB assesses nominated businesses based on their ethical practices in every facet of their operations, from customer service to employee engagement. Additionally, the awards committee evaluates internal and external business relationships and outreach, including consumer education and community involvement.

"Every time we hear about a data breach, it becomes a little more difficult to trust the marketplace," said Angie Barnett, President & CEO, BBB of Greater Maryland. "But, Sontiq is on a mission to reduce the financial and emotional costs related to identity crime, not only for Maryland businesses and consumers, but for customers across the country. What they do, and how they do it, speaks to BBB's Standards for Trust. The way they do it made them a winner this year."

Sontiq delivers intelligent identity security for individuals, families, and businesses, empowering them to be less vulnerable to the impact of identity theft. Sontiq follows a customer-centric approach, providing top-tier service through an award-winning customer service team, while delivering outstanding identity theft protection and mobile cybersecurity solutions. Sontiq’s Core Values — Responsible, Caring, Flexible, Innovative, Responsive, and Honest — are the building blocks that keep its high-performing team at the top of their game, aligning the way the company interacts together as colleagues, business partners, community members, and solutions experts for businesses and consumers.

About the Torch Awards

Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Greater Maryland Torch Awards for Ethics pays tribute to businesses that demonstrate high standards of honesty and integrity toward customers, employees, shareholders and their communities. A panel of independent judges, including previous winners, evaluate nominees on common criteria: an ability to identify high ethical standards; long-standing reputation; truthfulness and accuracy in sales, promotional materials and advertisements; as well as effective management practices and policies that promote an ethical workplace. Learn more at https://www.bbb.org/greater-maryland/for-businesses/torch-awards-for-ethics/.

About Sontiq

Sontiq, headquartered in Nottingham, Maryland, is a high-tech security and identity protection company arming businesses and consumers with award-winning products built to protect what matters most. Sontiq’s brands, EZShield and IdentityForce, provide a full range of identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services that empower customers to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq is a portfolio company of the Wicks Group. Learn more at www.sontiq.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

About Wicks

The Wicks Group is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower middle market information businesses that create and deliver niche content and services to the business, consumer and education markets. Since its founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to build businesses organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.wicksgroup.com.

