Better Family Inc. : Announces Securities Offering

DUNNELLON, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Family Inc. announced today the commencement of its crowd-funding campaign with Start Engine Capital, LLC. a funding portal registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

"With the help of Start Engine we announce the commencement of our equity crowdfunding campaign." Carman Cook-Campbell, President of Better Family stated, "Now you can officially become part of Better Family's patented products the Beebo and Swabbies by becoming an investor and shareholder in our company. We have been working towards this for quite some time and we are genuinely excited to receive approval and announce this momentous occasion."

MORE ABOUT REG CF

Equity crowdfunding thru regulation CF allows for investments in early stage companies in exchange for equity or partial ownership. Equity crowdfunding presents an opportunity for relatively new companies to develop their business while investors have an opportunity to get in early on businesses that they like.

SEE DISCLAIMER BELOW

You can now own equity in Better Family as an investor and shareholder of both Beebo and Swabbies at the same time. As an investor you would own partial ownership in the company and could profit if the company does well.

We have put together some special bonus perks, that includes bonus shares and lifetime discounts on our products for those who invest.

Link https://www.startengine.com/better-family

MORE ABOUT BETTER FAMILY

Better Family sells two patented products that make the lives of parents and babies better, by enhancing feeding and changing time. With Swabbies, a no mess, organic diaper cream, and Beebo, the free-handed baby feeder, on the go parents can use these products to improve their time spent with their kids.

MORE ABOUT THE BEEBO

Created by inventor and father Martin Hill, The Beebo is a free hand bottle holder designed to enhance feeding time with your baby. The Beebo can be placed over either shoulder, insert your baby's bottle and rotate to find the perfect feeding angle. All materials are BPA- free, lead -free, PVC- free and phthalates -free. The Beebo fits just about any bottle on the market due to its soft flexible durable design.

Martin Hills Beebo, a Shark Tank company, which helped launch the product into Walmart's nationwide.

MORE ABOUT SWABBIES

Swabbies is the maker of the unique, patented diaper cream delivery system created by mom and entrepreneur Carman Cook-Campbell. Swabbies offers its organic Supreme Diaper Cream in traditional 6-oz. jars, and its recyclable or disposable applicator makes applying diaper cream mess-free.

Swabbies pre-filled applicator features a squeeze tube connected to a breakable neck with a sponge applicator at the end. When the neck seal is broken, users can squeeze the cream out and use the sponge applicator to spread it with one hand.

-Press@swabbiescream.com https://www.thebeebo.com/pages/better-family-inc

Disclaimer

A crowdfunding investment involves risk. You should not invest any funds in this offering unless you can afford to lose your entire investment.

In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the issuer and the terms of the offering, including the merits and risks involved. These securities have not been recommended or approved by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority. Furthermore, these authorities have not passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this document.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not pass upon the merits of any securities offered or the terms of the offering, nor does it pass upon the accuracy or completeness of any offering document or literature.

These securities are offered under an exemption from registration; however, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has not made an independent determination that these securities are exempt from registration.

SOURCE Better Family Inc.