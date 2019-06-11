Log in
Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) Medicare Advantage Summit 2019 Has Released its Official Agenda

06/11/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

Washington, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 3rd annual BMA Medicare Advantage Summit has made its official conference agenda available online at https://www.bettermedicarealliance.org/summit/agenda. An initial list of keynote speakers is also now available and includes Bruce Broussard, CEO of Humana; Larry J. Merlo, CEO of CVS Health, and Megan Callahan, VP of Healthcare, Lyft. Better Medicare Alliance has sent an official invitation to Administrator Seema Verma and Secretary Alex Azar to join as Keynote Speakers. 

The theme of this year’s Summit being held July 22nd and 23rd at the Washington Court Hotel is The Future of Medicare and the agenda focuses on innovations in Medicare Advantage. Topics include: Social Determinants of Health & Benefit Flexibility, Star Ratings and Risk Adjustment, Provider-Payor Partnerships, Drug Pricing, Special Needs Plans and Managing Dual-Eligible Individuals, Consumer Education, and Spotlights on Innovation in Medicare Advantage. 

The BMA Medicare Advantage Summit is co-chaired by Allyson Y. Schwartz, President & CEO, Better Medicare Alliance and Jerry Penzo, President & CEO, American Medical Group Association (AMGA). Press can register for free by emailing support@federalconference.com. 


About the BMA Medicare Advantage Summit 2019 

The Summit is the only annual conference that brings together plans, providers, patients and government to discuss the efforts underway in Medicare Advantage to improve quality, cost and access in Medicare Advantage, and the implications for policy and practice. Today, more than one in three Medicare beneficiaries are choosing to receive Medicare benefits through Medicare Advantage. 22 million beneficiaries appreciate the affordability, simplicity, quality care, and enhanced benefits available in Medicare Advantage. It is Medicare Advantage that is leading the way to better care, at better cost for beneficiaries and the nation. Learn more at https://www.bettermedicarealliance.org/summit


 

 

Natalia Gonzalez
Better Medicare Alliance
202-817-3039
ngonzalez@bettermedicarealliance.org

Genevieve Malandra
U.Group
(267)-671-6705
genevieve.malandra@u.group

© GlobeNewswire 2019
