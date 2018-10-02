Better Mortgage : Continues Expansion, Opens Irvine, California Office

The company’s fast accelerating growth will be supported by 50 new underwriters at this new location

Better Mortgage, a digital mortgage company working to improve access to home financing for all Americans, is pleased to announce that it has opened a new office in Irvine, California. The office will be home to 50 newly-hired underwriters, processors and closers.

“We chose this location strategically, after identifying the Orange County area’s rich talent pool of skilled underwriters and lending professionals,” said Vishal Garg, CEO and co-founder of Better. “We are pleased to welcome a group of exceptional individuals, with the right balance of industry expertise and a forward-thinking, innovative approach to underwriting and processing, to our team.”

Better is working to rebuild the mortgage process by removing the frictions and inefficiencies which hold Americans back from purchasing their own homes, by replacing the old mortgage infrastructure with thoughtful technology. The company prioritizes the consumer experience through an online process, with instant loan estimates, honest rate quotes and 24-hour verified pre-approvals, all complimented by support from non-commissioned loan officers.

“After recognizing that the mortgage process is often opaque and stressful for consumers, we set out to ‘derig’ the traditional process, feeling that too often it favors industry insiders over the consumer,” added Eric Wilson, co-founder and Head of Operations at Better. “This objective drives all that we do, and it is one that could not be accomplished without a team of individuals who are in line with this thinking. The addition of the Irvine office will add 50 more of these forward-thinking individuals to our team, and their contributions will allow us to meet both short and long-term goals.”

Better has undergone significant growth since the launch of Better.com in January 2016. The company was recognized as one of Forbes’ Fintech 50 in February 2018, and one of Crain’s 2018 100 Best Places to Work in New York City, earlier this month.

Better services 19 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. The addition of the Irvine office will allow Better to provide support to customers in these states, and beyond, as the company continues to expand its services into states across the U.S.

About Better Mortgage Corporation

Launched in 2016, Better.com is one of the fastest growing homeownership companies in America, digitizing and automating every step of the home financing process to make homeownership more affordable and accessible. Backed by Kleiner Perkins, Pine Brook and Goldman Sachs, Better is focused on customer advocacy, putting consumers back in control of the most important financial decision of their lives. Named Crain’s 2018 100 Best Places to Work in New York City, Best Mortgage Lender for Customer Service by NerdWallet, Better has an intuitive online platform, complemented by non-commissioned staff that guides customers through the process, starting with how much house they can afford or how much they can save, all the way through to closing, completely jargon-free with airtight certainty and the best rate possible. Better has originated over $1.5 billion in mortgages since its launch in 2016. For more information, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

