Better Mortgage : Continues Expansion, Opens Irvine, California Office

Better
Mortgage, a digital mortgage company working to improve access to
home financing for all Americans, is pleased to announce that it has
opened a new office in Irvine, California. The office will be home to 50
newly-hired underwriters, processors and closers.
“We chose this location strategically, after identifying the Orange
County area’s rich talent pool of skilled underwriters and lending
professionals,” said Vishal Garg, CEO and co-founder of Better. “We are
pleased to welcome a group of exceptional individuals, with the right
balance of industry expertise and a forward-thinking, innovative
approach to underwriting and processing, to our team.”
Better is working to rebuild the mortgage process by removing the
frictions and inefficiencies which hold Americans back from purchasing
their own homes, by replacing the old mortgage infrastructure with
thoughtful technology. The company prioritizes the consumer experience
through an online process, with instant loan estimates, honest rate
quotes and 24-hour verified pre-approvals, all complimented by
support from non-commissioned loan officers.
“After recognizing that the mortgage process is often opaque and
stressful for consumers, we set out to ‘derig’ the traditional process,
feeling that too often it favors industry insiders over the consumer,”
added Eric Wilson, co-founder and Head of Operations at Better. “This
objective drives all that we do, and it is one that could not be
accomplished without a team of individuals who are in line with this
thinking. The addition of the Irvine office will add 50 more of these
forward-thinking individuals to our team, and their contributions will
allow us to meet both short and long-term goals.”
Better has undergone significant growth since the launch of Better.com
in January 2016. The company was recognized as one of Forbes’ Fintech 50
in February 2018, and one of Crain’s 2018 100 Best Places to Work in New
York City, earlier this month.
Better services 19 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado,
Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa,
Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania,
South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. The addition of the
Irvine office will allow Better to provide support to customers in these
states, and beyond, as the company continues to expand its services into
states across the U.S.
About Better Mortgage Corporation
Launched in 2016, Better.com is
one of the fastest growing homeownership companies in America,
digitizing and automating every step of the home financing process to
make homeownership more affordable and accessible. Backed by Kleiner
Perkins, Pine Brook and Goldman Sachs, Better is focused on customer
advocacy, putting consumers back in control of the most important
financial decision of their lives. Named Crain’s 2018 100 Best
Places to Work in New York City, Best Mortgage Lender for Customer
Service by NerdWallet, Better has an intuitive online platform,
complemented by non-commissioned staff that guides customers through the
process, starting with how much house they can afford or how much they
can save, all the way through to closing, completely jargon-free with
airtight certainty and the best rate possible. Better has originated
over $1.5 billion in mortgages since its launch in 2016. For more
information, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
