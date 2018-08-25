Better Regulations Needed for Competitive Banking System to Work, Paper Says

By Paul Kiernan and Ryan Tracy

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. -- In most business environments, economists see competition as an unqualified force for good, driving companies toward efficiency and innovation and ultimately bringing more affordable, higher-quality products and services to consumers.

But it's a more complicated story for banks in the era of "too big to fail," according to a paper presented here Saturday at the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium.

In the paper, economists Dean Corbae, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Ross Levine, of the University of California at Berkeley, found that while intense competition among banks indeed spurs greater efficiency, it also tends to squeeze profit margins and encourage riskier investments. That leaves banks more fragile -- an outcome that can have devastating consequences when the effects ripple across the financial system.

But the authors made a second observation that could prove timely as the Fed works to fine-tune financial regulation a decade after the 2008 crisis: Policy makers can avoid the "fragility costs" of competition by enhancing bank governance and tightening leverage requirements to make banks hold more equity for every dollar they lend out or invest.

"These findings highlight the enormous welfare benefits of legal and regulatory reforms that improve the incentives of bank decision makers," Messrs. Corbae and Levine wrote. "Such reforms improve bank efficiency, reduce bank fragility, allow for a more competitive banking system without increasing bank fragility, and bolster the effectiveness of capital requirements."

Regulation, the authors argue, should encourage bank executives to focus more on long-term value than on temporary stock gains that would trigger bonuses. This could be done by setting up boards of directors that reflect the interests of shareholders rather than executives, establishing clawback provisions in executive compensation schemes, and requiring key decision makers at banks to have a personal financial stake in the risks undertaken by their firms.

Since tighter leverage requirements would increase the amount of personal wealth that bank shareholders have at stake, the shareholders should be less likely to support excessive risk-taking by banks, the authors say.

Regulators tightened capital requirements after the 2008 financial crisis, but Trump-nominated officials have been open to revisiting them. The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency proposed in April to loosen a big-bank capital rule known as the leverage ratio. The agencies said at the time that the banks would still be constrained from taking excessive risks because other capital rules would remain tight.

A third finding presented in the paper -- and one that should catch the eye of Fed officials engaged in the debate over financial regulation -- is that competition makes monetary policy more effective.

"In uncompetitive banking environments where banks enjoy large interest rate spreads and profit margins, banks can cushion the effects of monetary policy on bank lending," Messrs. Corbae and Levine said. "However, in more competitive banking markets, small interest spreads and profit margins force banks to respond more aggressively to monetary policy changes."

