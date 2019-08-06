Better for Brain: Xerenoos Citicoline Backed by More Than 100 Clinical Trials

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the brain ages, especially after age 40, cerebrovascular function decreases, which means reduced blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain. This can lead to memory loss, challenges in learning (neuroplasticity) and eventually cognitive impairment, however a specific form of citicoline called Xerenoos has been shown in clinical trials to provide valuable protection for the brain.



Xerenoos, is the first and most researched oral form of citicoline, developed by Barcelona-based company Ferrer nearly 50 years ago. It now has more than 100 clinical trials showing the use of citicoline in different applications for the central nervous system with more than 80% of the published clinical trials conducted on its specific trademarked citicoline, Xerenoos . The brain consumes more than 20% of the body’s energy. Consumption of Xerenoos promotes blood circulation in the brain and also enhances energy metabolism in aging brains.

“It’s basically brain metabolism protection,” said Cai Berg, president of Berg Nutrition, the exclusive distributor of Xerenoos in the United States. “Xerenoos is one of the safest and most beneficial cognitive health ingredients on the market. It’s also one of the most researched cognitive ingredients with nearly 700 peer-reviewed journal publications and more than 100 human clinical trails. Even our competitors reference Ferrer’s studies on Xerenoos for other forms of citicoline.”

Xerenoos is GRAS approved for use in foods and supplements in the United States. Three studies at Harvard Medical School and MIT show Xerenoos prevents both immediate and delayed memory loss in connection with silent strokes. Other studies show Xerenoos improves attention and focus . Most compelling is its ability to help brain tissue regenerate after the brain is injured. Studies show when administered within 12 hours of a stroke, Xerenoos can limit brain tissue damage and promote tissue healing because of its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. This allows it to stabilize cell membranes and synthesize important lipids like phosphatidylcholine and phosphatidylserine within the brain, which are critical to brain function and otherwise destroyed during a stroke event.

“In European countries, where Xerenoos was originally introduced as a prescription drug, EMTs actually have it on-hand and give to stroke victims on site,” said Berg. “This may contribute to some of the confusion that Xerenoos is a drug, but fortunately in the United States, where the ingredient has GRAS status, it’s sold as a legal medical food and can be used in dietary supplements or conventional food. None of the regulatory agencies, or any other substantiation body, has questioned the scientific support for Xerenoos’ health claims.”

Citicoline is produced by the body naturally from choline, which can be found in foods including eggs, beef liver and cruciferous vegetables. As a person ages the body’s ability to produce citicoline declines and therefore, supplementation is often recommended. With Americans experiencing a stroke or attack on the brain every 40 seconds , Berg says there’s a lot that can be done in the form of brain cell regeneration and promoting healthy brain metabolism with Xerenoos.

“This is probably the most important cognitive health ingredient of our time, backed by science for brain health longevity,” said Berg. “The clinical results we’ve seen are impressive.”

For more information on Xerenoos Citicoline visit: www.bergnutrition.com .

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity