BetterPT : and BlueJay Mobile Health Announce Partnership to Expand Connectivity Between Patients, Physical Therapists and Healthcare Providers

BetterPT™, a healthcare technology platform company providing end-to-end digital connectivity between physical therapists (PT), patients, and physicians, and BlueJay Mobile Health, a full-service mobile technology company transforming healthcare delivery and care team coordination through AI-powered telehealth, today announced a partnership to bridge patients, PTs and healthcare providers through the full continuum of care. Through this collaboration, BetterPT connects patients with the right clinics via its streamlined point of entry, and BlueJay Mobile Health facilitates online patient engagement and care.

“This important and first-of-its-kind partnership between BetterPT and BlueJay Mobile Health brings together two innovative companies that are committed to transforming and improving healthcare experiences for patients across the full continuum of care,” said Greg Peters, CEO of BetterPT. “As the first AI-powered telehealth company with a focus on rehabilitation care, BlueJay Mobile Health is a natural extension to BetterPT’s interoperable and streamlined point of entry for patients and providers, and strengthens our position as the leading specialized PT marketplace in the U.S.”

The partnership enables patients needing physical therapy to quickly access care through BetterPT’s platform and healthcare providers to provide better care through BlueJay’s AI-powered patient engagement. With BetterPT’s interoperable application, patients can find clinics in their local area that best fit their needs, accept their insurance and immediately request an appointment, all with a few clicks. BetterPT’s inbound patient management (IPM) solution offers operational efficiencies to clinics, helping to cut down administrative burden and paperwork. BlueJay Mobile Health’s comprehensive technology facilitates online patient and provider engagement, including PT assessments, treatment programs, and outcomes tracking, as well as interdisciplinary coordination to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.

“We are pleased to partner with BetterPT and look forward to leveraging our unique and complementary capabilities to increase patient access to care and also enable better care delivery among healthcare providers,” said Tony Zhang, CEO of BlueJay Mobile Health. “This strategic collaboration expands our networks and adds another important layer of efficiency, convenience and connectivity to our comprehensive technology platform.”

About BetterPT

BetterPT™ is a healthcare technology platform company, committed to transforming patient access and experience with healthcare services by providing end-to-end digital connectivity between physicians, physical therapists (PTs) and patients. Partnering with the world leader in musculoskeletal health, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), BetterPT is the fastest growing specialized PT marketplace in the U.S. Patients can find clinics in their local area that best fit their needs and accept their insurance and immediately request an appointment, all with just a few clicks, while BetterPT’s inbound patient management (IPM) solution offers a number of operational efficiencies to clinics. With its interoperable, HIPAA compliant application and EMR compatibility, BetterPT enables patients greater access to PT, an important and oftentimes overlooked part of clinical rehabilitation and preventive care, and its unique marketplace model has potential to expand across the larger healthcare landscape to help advance connectivity between other kinds of patients and providers. For more information, please visit www.BetterPT.com.

About BlueJay Mobile Health

BlueJay Mobile Health, located in Pleasanton, California, is an AI-powered telehealth and patient engagement technology company that focuses on rehabilitation care. Their products, BlueJay Engage and BlueJay Telehealth, offer a comprehensive solution to deliver care to patients at home and to engage patients for better outcomes. Patients can use a mobile device, tablet, iPad, or computer to receive care and to get assessed for range of motions during the AI-powered video call. The artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technologies bring health providers closer to their patients. For more information, including product features, visit https://www.bluejayhealth.com.

