BetterUp : Announces SHIFT Conference to Explore the Science of Human Capital Transformation

BetterUp,
the first digital platform to bring personalized development through
one-to-one coaching for employees at all levels of a company, today
announced a power-packed lineup of luminaries to explore human potential
and the future of the workplace at its annual SHIFT conference.
SHIFT, to be held Oct. 22-24 in Philadelphia at the stunning
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, will bring together world-renown
psychologists, academics and thought leaders to discuss groundbreaking
research and ways for all organizations to unleash the potential of
their workers, gain a competitive edge and invest in people to enable
full individual and organizational transformation.
“Best in class organizations today recognize that talent is their
biggest competitive leverage point and are looking for evidence-based
approaches designed to develop employees to their greatest potential,”
said Alexi Robichaux, BetterUp CEO and Co-founder. “We are thrilled to
bring together this elite group of thought leaders and luminaries with
operators and practitioners from the largest companies and share
groundbreaking research behind the science of Human Capital
Transformation.”
BetterUp strives to better understand the inner lives of workers to
inform coaching interventions that help workers flourish as people and
professionals. BetterUp uses a unique evidence-based approach based on
research conducted in partnership with some of the world’s most foremost
psychologists and researchers. BetterUp created the first-of-its-kind
behavioral research lab, BetterUp Labs, to bring together business,
academia and science to crack the code on what drives workers to bring
their best and whole selves to work.
Robichaux will deliver a keynote on BetterUp’s vision for the future of
workers and workplaces as well as unveil several new product
innovations. Additional SHIFT keynotes and breakout sessions will
include:
-
An opening keynote by Adam Grant, organizational psychologist,
top-rated Wharton professor and author of three New York Times best
sellers, will discuss the importance of investing in workers to drive
individual and organizational transformation.
-
Martin Seligman, the founder of Positive Psychology, and John Seely
Brown, independent co-chair of the Deloitte Center for the Edge, will
join BetterUp Chief Innovations Officer, Gabrielle Kellerman, to
engage in a session on, “Imagining Bright Corporate Futures.”
-
Founder and CEO of Character Lab, Angela Duckworth, will uncover
research behind her New York Times bestseller, “Grit: The Power
of Passion and Perseverance,” in her talk, “True Grit: The
Surprising, and Inspiring, Science of Success.”
-
Psychologist and Harvard Medical School faculty Susan David will
explain how people can adapt to life’s stresses and setbacks by
navigating their inner world in her talk, “Emotional Agility.”
-
BetterUp’s Head of Coaching and Stanford University trained
psychologist, Dr. Jacinta M. Jiménez, talks about what it takes to
achieve long term organizational success with diversity and inclusion
in, “The Power of Belonging: Making D&I Everyone’s Issue.”
-
BetterUp Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Gabriella Kellerman, will offer
her scientific perspective on how people can break free from the cycle
of short term behavior change and make a lasting transformation in her
session, “How Employees Can Achieve Lasting Change: Learning to Doing
to Being.”
-
BetterUp Chief Program Officer and former NFL player Damian Vaughn,
PhD. and Mark Verstegen, Founder and President of human performance
coaching company EXOS, will look at how grit brings value to
maintaining a competitive edge and how to effectively sustain high
performance as individuals and organizations in his session,
“Sustainable High Performance.”
To view the full SHIFT conference agenda and register to attend, please
go to SHIFT
2018
About BetterUp
Founded in 2013, BetterUp is a mobile-based leadership development
platform used by Fortune 500 companies. With a holistic,
science-backed methodology, BetterUp develops new behaviors and mindsets
that enable high performance amid constant and accelerating change.
Through on-demand, virtual coaching sessions, users practice and
reinforce new behaviors and skills. Individual growth is measured and
tracked. With a diverse range of customers, including LinkedIn,
Genentech and Logitech, BetterUp inspires employees to build the skills
to thrive personally and professionally. To learn more, visit www.betterup.co.
