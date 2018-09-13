BetterUp : Announces SHIFT Conference to Explore the Science of Human Capital Transformation

Industry Luminaries, Thinkers and Innovators Bring Evidence-Based Perspectives on the Future of Work

BetterUp, the first digital platform to bring personalized development through one-to-one coaching for employees at all levels of a company, today announced a power-packed lineup of luminaries to explore human potential and the future of the workplace at its annual SHIFT conference.

SHIFT, to be held Oct. 22-24 in Philadelphia at the stunning Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, will bring together world-renown psychologists, academics and thought leaders to discuss groundbreaking research and ways for all organizations to unleash the potential of their workers, gain a competitive edge and invest in people to enable full individual and organizational transformation.

“Best in class organizations today recognize that talent is their biggest competitive leverage point and are looking for evidence-based approaches designed to develop employees to their greatest potential,” said Alexi Robichaux, BetterUp CEO and Co-founder. “We are thrilled to bring together this elite group of thought leaders and luminaries with operators and practitioners from the largest companies and share groundbreaking research behind the science of Human Capital Transformation.”

BetterUp strives to better understand the inner lives of workers to inform coaching interventions that help workers flourish as people and professionals. BetterUp uses a unique evidence-based approach based on research conducted in partnership with some of the world’s most foremost psychologists and researchers. BetterUp created the first-of-its-kind behavioral research lab, BetterUp Labs, to bring together business, academia and science to crack the code on what drives workers to bring their best and whole selves to work.

Robichaux will deliver a keynote on BetterUp’s vision for the future of workers and workplaces as well as unveil several new product innovations. Additional SHIFT keynotes and breakout sessions will include:

An opening keynote by Adam Grant, organizational psychologist, top-rated Wharton professor and author of three New York Times best sellers, will discuss the importance of investing in workers to drive individual and organizational transformation.

Martin Seligman, the founder of Positive Psychology, and John Seely Brown, independent co-chair of the Deloitte Center for the Edge, will join BetterUp Chief Innovations Officer, Gabrielle Kellerman, to engage in a session on, “Imagining Bright Corporate Futures.”

Founder and CEO of Character Lab, Angela Duckworth, will uncover research behind her New York Times bestseller, “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance,” in her talk, “True Grit: The Surprising, and Inspiring, Science of Success.”

Psychologist and Harvard Medical School faculty Susan David will explain how people can adapt to life's stresses and setbacks by navigating their inner world in her talk, "Emotional Agility."

BetterUp’s Head of Coaching and Stanford University trained psychologist, Dr. Jacinta M. Jiménez, talks about what it takes to achieve long term organizational success with diversity and inclusion in, “The Power of Belonging: Making D&I Everyone’s Issue.”

BetterUp Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Gabriella Kellerman, will offer her scientific perspective on how people can break free from the cycle of short term behavior change and make a lasting transformation in her session, “How Employees Can Achieve Lasting Change: Learning to Doing to Being.”

BetterUp Chief Program Officer and former NFL player Damian Vaughn, PhD. and Mark Verstegen, Founder and President of human performance coaching company EXOS, will look at how grit brings value to maintaining a competitive edge and how to effectively sustain high performance as individuals and organizations in his session, “Sustainable High Performance.”

To view the full SHIFT conference agenda and register to attend, please go to SHIFT 2018

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp is a mobile-based leadership development platform used by Fortune 500 companies. With a holistic, science-backed methodology, BetterUp develops new behaviors and mindsets that enable high performance amid constant and accelerating change. Through on-demand, virtual coaching sessions, users practice and reinforce new behaviors and skills. Individual growth is measured and tracked. With a diverse range of customers, including LinkedIn, Genentech and Logitech, BetterUp inspires employees to build the skills to thrive personally and professionally. To learn more, visit www.betterup.co.

