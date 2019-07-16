BetterUp Named a “Cool Vendor” for Human Capital Management: Enhancing Employee Experience by Gartner

Companies selected for this “Cool Vendor” report are “disrupting traditionally held beliefs and approaches to improve employee engagement outcomes”

BetterUp, the company that pioneered mobile coaching to help all workers live their lives with optimal clarity, purpose and passion, today announced that it was named a "Cool Vendor" in the Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management: Enhancing Employee Experience report by Gartner Inc.1 According to Gartner, “the Cool Vendors within this report draw attention to innovative employee engagement methods deployed via technology. They are disrupting traditionally held beliefs and approaches to improve employee engagement outcomes.”

BetterUp believes inclusion in the report validates its capabilities to help all employees, not just executives, flourish via one-to-one coaching to improve leadership skills like resilience, growth mindset, creativity, and collaboration, and drive new ways of leading and improved performance. BetterUp’s mobile platform is also setting a new bar in the industry, particularly through the analytics and reporting capabilities that it offers to provide data on the measurable impact that improved employee performance can have on a company’s bottom line. “Meanwhile, traditional approaches to leadership coaching overlook digital and mobile-enabled technology, resulting in poor scalability, employee experience and ROI,” the Cool Vendor report states.

“We are delighted to be selected as a Gartner Cool Vendor. We believe this recognition confirms our focus on transforming leadership in a unique way by combining the human touch, behavioral science, and digital technologies, including AI, machine learning, and mobile, into a truly innovative product that is leading the burgeoning field of investing in human flourishing to improve lives, workplaces, and performance,” said Alexi Robichaux, BetterUp CEO and Co-Founder. “We continue to innovate, execute, and deliver measurable results while respecting the worker as a human first, an employee second, and transforming workplaces from the inside out versus the top down.”

More than $200 billion is spent annually on Learning & Development, but only 10 percent of it is effective because so much of the training is quickly forgotten or doesn’t transfer to the workplace. With BetterUp’s innovative approach to coaching, clients have seen results including a 26% jump in job performance, a 25% increase in focus and a 15% reduction in burnout.

BetterUp tripled growth in 2018 for the second consecutive year, and now has more than 100 enterprise customers, including Mars, Hilton, AirBnb and Instacart. Along with its core coaching product, BetterUp last year expanded its platform to offer on-demand coaching and an extended network of experts to address such issues as public speaking, sleep and nutrition.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp is a mobile-based leadership development platform used by Fortune 500 companies. With a holistic, science-backed methodology, BetterUp develops new behaviors and mindsets that enable high performance amid constant and accelerating change. Through on-demand, virtual coaching sessions, users practice and reinforce new behaviors and skills. Individual growth is measured and tracked. With a diverse range of customers, including Genentech, Logitech and Workday, BetterUp inspires employees to build the skills to thrive personally and professionally. To learn more, visit www.betterup.co

