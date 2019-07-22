BetterUp : Welcomes Gaurav Kataria as Vice President of Product

Kataria to apply expertise in building sophisticated AI-powered enterprise product features to enhance BetterUp’s coaching platform and mission to humanize work

BetterUp, the company that pioneered mobile coaching to help all workers live their lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion, announced today the appointment of Gaurav Kataria as Vice President of Product. As an expert in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Gaurav brings extensive experience in developing sophisticated human resources (HR) and science-based enterprise products.

“Gaurav’s addition to the team will enable us to expand and enrich the machine learning and AI capabilities that we currently use to power the enterprise features on our platform,” said Alexi Robichaux, CEO and Co-Founder of BetterUp. “I’m proud to welcome Gaurav to our team as we continue on our mission to drive human transformation through our coaching platform.”

Gaurav will lead product development, with an emphasis on machine learning and AI, to surface recommendations and automated nudges to most effectively support sustainable behavior change.

“I truly believe in the power of AI to enhance our lives and BetterUp has the long-term vision and data to make a meaningful impact in this area,” said Gaurav.

Gaurav was formerly Head of Product at Entelo, where he built the leading AI-powered Talent Acquisition platform and managed a global team across Product Management, Engineering, Design, Data Science, and Marketing. Prior to Entelo, Gaurav spent seven years at Google leading the Data Science group in Google Cloud and driving the go-to-market strategy for all Enterprise products.

Gaurav is a guest lecturer at Stanford University on AI product development and a former doctoral researcher at CyLab, Carnegie Mellon University's security and privacy research institute.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp is a mobile-based leadership development platform used by Fortune 500 companies. With a holistic, science-backed methodology, BetterUp develops new behaviors and mindsets that enable high performance amid constant and accelerating change. Through on-demand, virtual coaching sessions, users practice and reinforce new behaviors and skills. Individual growth is measured and tracked. With a diverse range of customers, including Genentech, Logitech and Workday, BetterUp inspires employees to build the skills to thrive personally and professionally. To learn more, visit www.betterup.co.

