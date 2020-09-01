Betting on Asia's debt, Europe's hunt for yield heads east

* Asia's cenbanks aren't buying company bonds, lowering
prices
* Economic rebound has analysts expecting fewer defaults
* Asset managers report uptick in interest from Europe
SINGAPORE/AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Low yields at home
are sending some previously shy European investors into Asia's
credit markets, money managers say, lured by the promise of
higher returns and a hope that rebounding economies can hold
defaults at bay.
Unlike in Europe or the United States, Asia's central banks
have not stepped in to put a floor under corporate debt prices.
That has the market's recovery in Asia trailing the rest of the
world.
"Now people are looking for the valuation gap to close,"
said Hayden Briscoe, head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at UBS
Asset Management.
Starting with family offices, then private banks, flows from
Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom have
broadened over the past few months, he said.
"I don't think it's slowing down," he said. "We haven't had
a day of outflows, it's just been continuous."
Like elsewhere Asia's junk bond spreads, the premium over
safer assets that buyers demand for riskier debt, have narrowed
sharply since March.
But Asian high yield still offers a rich 686
basis points over safe-haven benchmarks, which is at least 200
basis points more than what European or U.S.
junk debt offers.
At the same time Asia's economies, especially China which
dominates the region's $260 billion high-yield market, are
emerging in better shape from the coronavirus crisis.
Asia is the only region Goldman Sachs Asset Management says
it expects to grow this year, and as a consequence, it forecasts
junk default rates at 4% compared to 8% in the United States for
2020.
"When you have a market that is giving you sufficient yield
and is not necessarily any more risky, it becomes a market that
people at least have to look at," said Elizabeth Allen, head of
credit research, Asia-Pacific at HSBC Global Asset Management.
"Rather than just - 'Oh this is Asia, I don't know about it,
never mind about it' - that mindset is rapidly changing."
BEST IN CLASS
Along with UBS, HSBC and Goldman, J.P. Morgan Asset
Management, Pictet Wealth Management and Credit Suisse are among
advisors to sound upbeat on Asian credit.
Goldman, like UBS' Briscoe and HSBC's Allen, told Reuters it
has noticed demand from Europe lately.
Beyond the economic factors, the composition of Asia's debt
market is another attraction, investors say, because exposure to
sectors hardest hit by the virus - such as energy, travel and
other cyclicals - is lower than in Europe or the United States.
"The dominant sector is really the Chinese property names,"
said Tiansi Wang, Senior Credit Analyst at Dutch fund manager
Robeco in Hong Kong, adding the well-capitalised industry is
driven by supportive domestic factors.
"That makes a big part of Asia's high-yield market run
low-correlation with the global high-yield market," she said.
To be sure, Asia is still home to plenty of risky companies
vulnerable to going broke and burning their bondholders.
U.S. and European investment in Asian bonds comprises only
about 16% of the total, according to J.P. Morgan Asset
Management.
But interest in recent deals such as last week's nearly
13-times oversubscribed Tencent Music's $800 million
debt sale, of which about two-thirds went to EMEA and U.S.
buyers, suggests at the very least a more receptive audience
abroad.
"We expect the region's positive growth trajectory,
highly-supportive policies and the global grab for yield to
continue to sustain demand for Asian dollar credits," said Shaw
Yann Ho, head of Asia fixed income at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Yoruk Bahceli in
Amsterdam and Noah Sin in Hong Kong
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)