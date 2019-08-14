BettingUSA.com : Adds Industry Veteran Steve Ruddock To Its Growing Team

BettingUSA.com is pleased to announce the addition of industry veteran Steve Ruddock as lead analyst, content director, and equity partner as of August 14th.

In his role with BettingUSA.com, Ruddock will spearhead content and provide his unique brand of news, analysis, and insights on the regulated US gaming industry.

Ruddock will also help lead the launch of additional national and regional brands including USGambling.com and IndianaBetting.com.

"I'm thrilled to join BettingUSA and work with Mike, Wes, and the rest of the team to deliver the highest quality coverage and analysis of the legal US online gambling industry," said Ruddock. "This is an exciting time to be a part of this growing and evolving industry, and there isn't a doubt in my mind BettingUSA will be a central figure in the space."

Ruddock has spent the last decade covering the legal and legislative developments in the rapidly evolving US gambling sector and brings a breadth of knowledge and relationships to BettingUSA.com.

His work has appeared in both online and print publications, including Online Poker Report, Legal Sports Report, Global Gaming Business, iGaming Business, USA Today, and NJ.com

Having established himself as a go-to source for information and analysis, Ruddock is often invited to speak at industry conferences and is routinely cited in academic papers, legislative testimony, and local and industry press.

“We’re excited to bring Steve Ruddock on board. People listen when Ruddock speaks – and for good reason,” said BettingUSA.com Editor in Chief Wes Burns. “He has long served as one of the most perceptive and intelligent voices in the regulated sports betting and gambling industries. Bringing Steve on board is a big win for us and our readers alike.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome Steve Ruddock to the team,” said BettingUSA.com CEO Mike Murphy. “There is no doubt BettingUSA has gained a great asset in Steve and we look forward to working together as BettingUSA grows and new markets emerge.”

Adding Steve Ruddock to the team paves the way for design and UX improvements while strengthening BettingUSA’s editorial capabilities and industry contacts at a critical time for the regulated online gambling industry. BettingUSA.com is well-positioned to establish itself as the leader in news and information in this quickly-growing industry.

About BettingUSA.com

BettingUSA.com is the flagship website of a network dedicated to providing news and information related to legal sports betting and gambling in the United States. Other websites on the BettingUSA network include national portals such as USGambling.com and regional portals such as IndianaBetting.com that focus exclusively on regulated sports betting and gambling.

